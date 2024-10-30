2 Women Threw Punches Over a MAGA Hat on a British Airways Flight

It’s happened to all of us. One day, you’re commuting to work or taking your daily walk amid the horrors, and something crimson catches the corner of your eye, instantaneously inciting within you the sensation to throw a punch or pee on it like one of those crude bumper stickers. Don’t lie. We’ve all likely wanted to fight a person wearing a MAGA hat. Typically, morality takes over and the feeling fades. For one British Airways passenger, however, it did not.

This week, a brawl broke out at London’s Heathrow Airport when one passenger confronted another over her MAGA hat, according to a new report from the Sun. Where were the passengers headed you might wonder? None other than Austin, Texas.

“Shortly after 12:45pm on Monday, 28 October, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5,” a police spokesperson for the airport told the tabloid.