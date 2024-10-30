2 Women Threw Punches Over a MAGA Hat on a British Airways Flight

“BA officials cannot recall a flight being delayed before due to a passenger’s baseball cap," an airport source said of the altercation. “It was extraordinary.”

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 30, 2024 | 2:59pm
It’s happened to all of us. One day, you’re commuting to work or taking your daily walk amid the horrors, and something crimson catches the corner of your eye, instantaneously inciting within you the sensation to throw a punch or pee on it like one of those crude bumper stickers. Don’t lie. We’ve all likely wanted to fight a person wearing a MAGA hat. Typically, morality takes over and the feeling fades. For one British Airways passenger, however, it did not.

This week, a brawl broke out at London’s Heathrow Airport when one passenger confronted another over her MAGA hat, according to a new report from the Sun. Where were the passengers headed you might wonder? None other than Austin, Texas.

“Shortly after 12:45pm on Monday, 28 October, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5,” a police spokesperson for the airport told the tabloid.

Per reports, the turbulence occurred when one offended woman asked the other to remove the hat. When she refused, the pair exchanged obscenities and punches during the boarding process, which continued until they were both inside the cabin. Why they were allowed to keep boarding in the first place is beyond me. What’s also confounding is how one could throw a proper punch—presumably—on a jet bridge? Those are close quarters.

When they continued to square up inside the cabin, police assistance was called and they were escorted off the aircraft. Neither were arrested but both were interviewed by the authorities.

“A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray,” the spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing.” Personally, I don’t know what tickles me more: that a 40-year-old could’ve punched a 60-year-old, or vice versa.

The flight was due to leave London at 12:10 p.m. but didn’t take off until 2:11 p.m. Now, I don’t condone violence—or flight delays—but this is all too ridiculous not to at least giggle at.

So far, British Airways hasn’t provided details on the matter, but issued the following statement: “We apologized to our customers for the delay and got them on the way as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the situation told the Sun: “With the US Presidential election so close, tensions are sky high. Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft.”

And I’m proud to be an American…

 
