3 Months After Montanans Voted for Abortion Rights, GOP Wants to Criminalize Abortion Travel

In November, 58% of Montana voters coalesced to pass the Right to Abortion Initiative, a ballot measure to enshrine a right to abortion in the deep-red state’s Constitution. (This ballot measure effectively doubled down on the state Supreme Court’s 2009 ruling that bodily autonomy is protected under the state Constitution, which has shielded Montana from a total abortion ban since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.)

Flash-forward three months: This week, Republicans in Montana’s legislature introduced a bill to criminalize abortion-related travel—specifically, by invoking fetal personhood to charge abortion travelers and those who help them with “trafficking” their unborn fetus or embryo. These individuals could face up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine under HB 609. It’s the first abortion travel ban to recognize the fetus as a “trafficking” victim.

“A person commits the offense of abortion trafficking if the person purposely or knowingly transports or aids or assists another person in transporting an unborn child that is currently located in this state either to a location within this state or to a location outside of this state with the intent to obtain an abortion that is illegal in this state,” the bill’s confusing language reads. Abortion is currently legal in Montana until “fetal viability,” which isn’t a medical term and varies with each pregnancy, but lawmakers typically consider it to sit at around 25 weeks.