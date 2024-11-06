7 Out of 10 Pro-Choice Amendments Passed. Trump Could Override Them All.

A stunning seven states out of 10 voted to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions on Tuesday, but perhaps even more stunning is that those ballot measures passed with voters who also seemingly voted for Donald Trump—the man most responsible for state abortion bans and who could enact nationwide restrictions on the procedure.

There were 10 pro-choice measures on the ballot and they passed in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, and New York. Trump won Missouri and Montana, and is on track to win Arizona and Nevada. Protective amendments failed in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Though it bears repeating that the Florida measure got 57% support—Amendment 4 only failed because of a 60% threshold voters passed back in 2006, a measure that didn’t even hit 60% itself—it got 58%. Nebraska had competing initiatives and the one that passed was pushed by abortion opponents and only protects abortion through 12 weeks, which is the current law.