Another GOP AG Is Using Subpoenas to Try and Access Abortion Data 

In the attack on medical democracy, sleazy subpoenas have become the GOP’s chainsaw-of-choice. And apparently, this past spring, Tennessee’s attorney general wielded it against four medical groups.

According to an exclusive report by the Guardian, AG Jonathan Skrmetti’s office previously subpoenaed Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), an Ascension-run hospital, Heritage Medical Associates, and the Women’s Group of Franklin for their abortion data going back to 2022. While each clinic received different subpoenas, they were all generally asked to shell out when they’d provided an abortion, the number of procedures they’d performed, and in some cases, all abortion-related “documents and communications.” Such records could include “letters, emails, texts, social media posts, phone conversations, transcripts, videos, and even calendar entries.”

For VUMC, specifically, the subpoena also demanded records from the hospital’s abortion committee, which decides when and which patients can receive emergency abortions. The committee was the subject of a ProPublica report in February 2024.