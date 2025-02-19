Blake Lively Wasn’t the Only Woman Allegedly Made ‘Uncomfortable’ by Justin Baldoni on Set

In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, Lively's lawyers reveal two other female cast members from It Ends With Us are prepared to testify against Baldoni.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  February 19, 2025 | 10:30am
Photos: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
Blake Lively Wasn’t the Only Woman Allegedly Made ‘Uncomfortable’ by Justin Baldoni on Set

If you thought the only It Ends With Us drama from this week would be Taylor Swift reportedly feeling “hurt” by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds making a joke about it all on Saturday Night Live, then you must be new here.

On Tuesday night, Lively amended her initial lawsuit—first filed on Dec. 31 in New York federal court —to claim that Justin Baldoni “one million percent” made at least two other women on set “uncomfortable.” The complaint also claims that Baldoni was well aware of concerns over his behavior.

In the new 163-page filing, Lively’s attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, write that Baldoni’s “false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth” that she “was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni” and “contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”

The amended complaint does not name the two women or include screenshots of their alleged texts, reportedly out of fear of retaliation, but Lively’s lawyers write that they’ve “given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications” and “they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

Lively claims that after she reported her own concerns in May 2023, another female cast member brought up concerns to one of the producers, as well as Sony’s Ange Gianetti, stating that she felt her work “was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni’s behavior.” Gianette then shared those concerns with Wayfarer, Baldoni’s production company.

Baldoni allegedly responded to the female cast member in writing in June and acknowledged that he “was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made.” But, according to the new complaint, Wayfarer never took “actions to investigate this reported conduct, nor did it implement any protections at that time.” Then on June 8, the female cast member told Lively about her “growing concerns with the conditions on set.” Lively responded: “I know I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness but not sure that covers what’s going on.”

The amended complaint also includes another text from Lively sent to a mutual friend of Baldoni and his Wayfarer partner, Jamey Heath, in May 2023. “It’s like HR nuts today. The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn,” the text reads. “I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.”

In another text, Lively called them both “creeps” and wrote, “Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Lively said the amended complaint “details the corroboration that backs up Blake’s original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns.”

Last week, Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed Baldoni’s phone records, while Colleen Hoover seemingly deleted all traces of both of them from her Instagram. A trial is currently set for March 2026, however, during a pre-trial conference on February 3, Judge Lewis J. Liman warned both Baldoni’s and Lively’s lawyers that if they keep trying to litigate the case in the press, he will move the trial up.

  • Rihanna on A$AP Rocky‘s acquittal: “The glory belongs to God.” [People]
  • Kristin Davis shared that she once met Bill O’Reilly at a party and he told her, “If I ever see Darren Star, I’m gonna punch him in the face.” [Entertainment Weekly]
  • I think I’m excited about Chelsea Handler‘s new comedy special. [Rolling Stone]
  • Target wouldn’t let Tom Holland buy his own non-alcoholic beer. [People]
  • 54-year-old Jeremy Renner dated 26-year-old influencer CC Mason while recovering from his snow plow accident. OK! [Page Six]
  • Yikes! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman‘s home was broken into. [Pop Crave]
  • Chet Hanks has a role in Kate Hudson‘s new series. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Paris Hilton’s two-year-old can’t stop saying “Fuck.” [Entertainment Tonight]
  • We love Aimee Lou Wood! [ELLE]
  • Glen Powell and Lily James??????? [Page Six]

 
Join the discussion...