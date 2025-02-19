Blake Lively Wasn’t the Only Woman Allegedly Made ‘Uncomfortable’ by Justin Baldoni on Set

If you thought the only It Ends With Us drama from this week would be Taylor Swift reportedly feeling “hurt” by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds making a joke about it all on Saturday Night Live, then you must be new here.

On Tuesday night, Lively amended her initial lawsuit—first filed on Dec. 31 in New York federal court —to claim that Justin Baldoni “one million percent” made at least two other women on set “uncomfortable.” The complaint also claims that Baldoni was well aware of concerns over his behavior.

In the new 163-page filing, Lively’s attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, write that Baldoni’s “false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth” that she “was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni” and “contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”