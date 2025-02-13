Blake Lively Subpoenas Justin Baldoni’s Phone Records; Colleen Hoover Deletes Them From Instagram

Folks, I fear there’s another update in the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni back-and-forth. On Wednesday, Lively’s attorneys filed subpoenas to obtain the phone records belonging to Baldoni, his publicists, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, and Jed Wallace, the head of the crisis-management firm Baldoni hired during the release of It Ends With Us. Wallace, you might’ve seen, recently filed a suit of his own against Lively. In it, Wallace claimed she wrongfully implicated him in her suit against Baldoni by claiming his firm “weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed, and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums.”

In a statement to People, Lively’s attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said the filings are intended to “expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.”