Blake Lively Subpoenas Justin Baldoni’s Phone Records; Colleen Hoover Deletes Them From Instagram

According to Lively's attorneys, the subpoenas are intended to "expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year."

By Audra Heinrichs  |  February 13, 2025 | 10:09am
Folks, I fear there’s another update in the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni back-and-forth. On Wednesday, Lively’s attorneys filed subpoenas to obtain the phone records belonging to Baldoni, his publicists, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, and Jed Wallace, the head of the crisis-management firm Baldoni hired during the release of It Ends With Us. Wallace, you might’ve seen, recently filed a suit of his own against Lively. In it, Wallace claimed she wrongfully implicated him in her suit against Baldoni by claiming his firm “weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed, and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums.”

In a statement to People, Lively’s attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said the filings are intended to “expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.”

Naturally, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan  J. Freedman, has already responded, calling the subpoenas an “ordinary part of the litigation process,” though what Lively’s lawyers are seeking is “extraordinary.”

“They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter,” Freedman claimed in a statement to People. “This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none.”

Lively’s latest filing arrives weeks after she filed to dismiss Baldoni’s suit; after Baldoni’s attorney followed through on his promise to create a website of evidence that supposedly cleared his client; and after a federal judge’s warning that if both parties continue to litigate the matter in the press, he’d move their March 2026 trial date up. Basically, it’s been a very long two months. For all of us.

Meanwhile, the woman behind the story, Colleen Hoover, has returned to Instagram the week after a brief hiatus. In the immediate aftermath of Lively’s complaint against Baldoni, she very publicly sided with Lively, writing in an Instagram story post: “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.” By January 22, as Lively and Baldoni’s dueling suits continued to make headlines, however, the author deactivated her account. Now, not only did Hoover return to Instagram, but it appears she has since deleted every trace of both Lively and Baldoni from her grid.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think it ends with exhaustion…

