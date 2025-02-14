Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar on New Album: ‘Fuck a Rap Beef, I’m Tryna Get the Party Lit’

If you expected me to be a certified lover girl just because it’s Valentine’s Day, think not. Even on this day, I refuse to sit out any opportunity to drag a certified *alleged* pedophile. You know where I’m going with this. Let’s quickly talk about Drake’s new album.

On Friday, days after Kendrick Lamar crip walked all over Drake’s grave on the Super Bowl stage, the embattled rapper dropped a new LP, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. It’s a well-timed effort to show the public it’ll take a lot more than a Grammy-winning pedophilia accusation to keep him down, to be sure. But is it good? Well, let’s just say Stereogum wrote that it’s “extremely long” and Lamar’s presence loomed over every track—but that its cover art looked cool. Welp…