It’s a Good Day To Be a Hater

The Mahomes family losing? Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams crip walking all over Drake's grave? I've prayed for times like this.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  February 10, 2025 | 10:21am
Was it just me, or was Super Bowl Sunday the best one in recent memory? Apart from the America propaganda commercial starring Brad Pitt of all people, it just felt like poetic justice for the worst people in the nation.

Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs play—as Travis Kelce put it—the worst they have all year, but Donald Trump and scores of his sympathizers (including much of Patrick Mahomes‘ family) left with nothing but very awkward pictures; Harrison Butker, of “women belong in the kitchen” fame, didn’t score a single point and lost his suit; Lady Gaga and Doechii saved queer lives (AKA took a selfie); and—to the internet’s glee—Kendrick Lamar invited Serena Williams to join him in crip walking all over Drake‘s grave. So, no. It wasn’t just me. It was, in fact, a victory not just for the Philadelphia Eagles, but for haters everywhere.

Of course, the Chiefs weren’t the only losers of the night. As it turns out, there might actually be some weight to the rumor that Taylor Swift feels “used” by Blake Lively amid the whole It Ends With Us saga. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds were very notably missing from Swift’s suite this year. Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, however, were asked back. Who would’ve thought that Justin Baldoni could be responsible for the downfall of a friendship…

Additionally, Kanye “Ye” West, Trump, and Super Bowl attendees (men, most likely) melted down over Swift’s mere presence at the game. While West and Trump both opted rant online, a number of attendees booed Swift when she was shown on the Jumbotron. It’s well-documented that I’m not a Swiftie, but imagine booing the artist who sold out that same stadium three times less than four months ago while her boyfriend (who could have publicly defended her against Trump but didn’t) was practically being forced into retirement on the field?? Again, I love to see losers losing.

Anyway! A special shoutout is owed to Jalen Hurts who was named MVP of the game (and my heart); Lamar’s stylist who put him in those cute flares; and this performer who unfurled a Palestine flag on stage.

Now, on behalf of all the other haters: I think we, too, deserve a huge ring and a hatorade shower.

