It’s a Good Day To Be a Hater

Was it just me, or was Super Bowl Sunday the best one in recent memory? Apart from the America propaganda commercial starring Brad Pitt of all people, it just felt like poetic justice for the worst people in the nation.

Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs play—as Travis Kelce put it—the worst they have all year, but Donald Trump and scores of his sympathizers (including much of Patrick Mahomes‘ family) left with nothing but very awkward pictures; Harrison Butker, of “women belong in the kitchen” fame, didn’t score a single point and lost his suit; Lady Gaga and Doechii saved queer lives (AKA took a selfie); and—to the internet’s glee—Kendrick Lamar invited Serena Williams to join him in crip walking all over Drake‘s grave. So, no. It wasn’t just me. It was, in fact, a victory not just for the Philadelphia Eagles, but for haters everywhere.