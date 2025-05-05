GOP Governor Vetoes Right to Contraception… for a 2nd Time

For a second straight year in a row, Virginia’s rabidly pro-Trump governor, Glenn Youngkin, has vetoed a bill called the Virginia Right to Contraception Act, introduced in January. The bill would codify a right to use and prescribe the full range of contraception, including birth control pills, IUDs, and emergency contraception. In 2024, Youngkin vetoed the same bill, claiming it was unnecessary—all while proving with his veto precisely why it was necessary. On Friday, he did it again.

Youngkin’s veto was ultimately expected. In March, the governor proposed an amendment that would establish an exception for health care providers to deny coverage of contraception for “religious or conscientious objections”—obviously, the legislature’s Democratic majority shot this down. “There is no question that access is protected today under the Constitution… Thus, this legislation is unnecessary in its current form,” Youngkin said in a statement on Friday, recycling his argument from 2024. He also cited the exclusion of his bogus exception: “The General Assembly refused to adopt my reasonable amendments which included the addition of a conscience clause exemption that would protect religious freedom … any legislative action on contraception must be coupled with clear conscience protections and must preserve the rights of families to make personal decisions in accordance with their beliefs.”

But expected or not, Youngkin’s veto is a chilling reminder of the rising GOP war on birth control, which has quickly become the anti-abortion movement’s next target since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.