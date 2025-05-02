Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will ‘Absolutely’ Defund ‘Big Abortion’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, perhaps best known for his extremely bizarre comments flaunting how he and his son mutually monitor each other’s porn consumption, is at it again. In remarks to the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America on Tuesday, Johnson pledged to defund Planned Parenthood with what President Trump calls “one big, beautiful bill.”

That bill is a broader budget bill encompassing Trump’s entire domestic agenda and is expected to slash as much as $163 billion for, well, basically every useful thing in society. Per HuffPost, which first reported on Johnson’s comments on Thursday, this marks the first time a GOP congressional leader has explicitly articulated a plan to end federal funding for the reproductive health organization that serves millions of low-income patients across the country.

“In the weeks ahead, the House is gonna be working on the one big, beautiful bill,” Johnson said. “We’re absolutely making it clear to everybody that this bill is going to redirect funds away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers.” I would like to make clear that “big abortion” is a derogatory, manipulative term the anti-abortion movement uses to describe abortion providers, attempting to frame them as a massive, evil corporation, when… ironically enough, a “massive, evil corporation” would accurately describe anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), which are the “qualified health centers” Johnson’s referring to.

Also, Title X funding (unfortunately!) can’t be used for abortions under federal law. So, slashing federal dollars for Planned Parenthood and other family planning providers just guts access to a range of other health services, like contraception, cancer screenings, testing and treatment for STIs, and more. In 2013, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) defunded Planned Parenthood in his state—and by 2015, there was a massive HIV outbreak across a county that was left without access to a sexual health provider.