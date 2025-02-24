He Who Is Feminist & Spiritual Cannot Be Chauvinist, Apparently
The Hollywood Reporter's latest cover story paints Justin Baldoni as a hug-happy little lamb whose religion and we-are-one view of the world means maybe he just didn't understand that he was being a creep.Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentIn DepthLatest
Since the New York Times published its explosive exposé of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December, the emerging narrative has volleyed between “but Justin wouldn’t!” and “Blake sucks and overreacted.” Baldoni himself seems to believe he’s done nothing wrong based largely on the fact that he considers himself a feminist, meaning, by definition, his actions can’t be sexist, misogynistic, or chauvinist. Kind of like our president’s recent tweet: “He who saves his Country does not violate any law”—He who declares himself Feminist does not do anything misogynist.
Over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter took the “but he’s a feminist” narrative one infuriating step further.
The outlet’s latest issue features an illustrated cover of Lively and Baldoni in togas, with Lively slingshotting her cell phone at a seemingly helpless Baldoni, who is carrying Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us. The film adaptation of which, if you’ve managed to avoid this entire saga, is why we’re all here. The cover is very bad, and—as Lively’s rep said in a statement to E! News—“sexist,” but the accompanying story is much worse. The writer, Peter Kiefer, argues that, because Baldoni is also religious, his inappropriate actions might have just been a classic case of misunderstanding.
Baldoni was raised in the Baha’i religion, which THR describes as a “small, obscure Iranian” religion with between 5 and 8 million followers across 230 countries, including a community of about 3,000 in Los Angeles. In 2019, he founded his production company, Wayfarer Studios, with billionaire Steve Sarowitz, who’s Baha’i. Baldoni’s business partner and the president of Wayfarer Studios, Jamey Heath, who was named several times in Lively’s lawsuit, is also Baha’i—as are many of the company’s employees, and a “friend” of Baldoni’s who was brought in to play Lively’s character’s gynecologist without her approval (one of the many incidents she cites as harassment in the lawsuit).
Apparently, Baha’i is “based on notions of humanity, universalism and gender equality,” which has given Baldoni “his own unique way of communicating and behaving.” As part of her lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively points to a meeting in 2023—attended by producers and Sony executives—in which she laid out a list of 30 demands (though a more apt description might be “reasonable requests”) that Baldoni and Heath had to agree to before resuming production following the writer’s strike in 2023. Among these requests, Lively alleges Baldoni described his genitals to her, made sexual comments, talked about his porn addiction, showed her naked videos and photos of women, told her he talks to her dead dad, pressured her to share her religious beliefs, and repeatedly asked if he can sage her employees. But, THR would have you believe that Baldoni is just a doe-eyed little lamb whose spirituality and we-are-one view of the world means maybe he just didn’t understand.
