Hunter Schafer: ‘I Am Never Going to Stop Being Trans. Fuck This Administration’

In sharing her experience, Schafer says she doesn’t want to “create drama or receive consolation,” but is doing so because this is “the reality of the situation, in that it is actually happening. And I was shocked, because I don’t know, I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen.” Schafer further theorized that, since she hasn’t changed her birth certificate, agencies like the FPA could be cross-referencing birth certificates. “I don’t know exactly what changed as far as the processing goes… I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under. And I guess I’m just sort of scared of the way this stuff slowly gets implemented.”

“I don’t give a fuck that they put a ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however, it does make life a little harder,” she continued. But she expressed concern that this change to her passport will force her to “out myself to, like, border patrol agents… much more often than I would like to or is really necessary.”

Schafer ultimately dedicated her video message to queer and trans people in the midst of this administration’s vile attempts to erase their existence. “Trans people are beautiful,” she said. “We are never going to stop existing, I am never going to stop being trans, a letter on a passport can’t change that. And fuck this administration. I don’t really have an answer on what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real.”

Within days of taking office, Trump signed numerous anti-trans executive orders, issuing policies to ban gender-affirming care for people under 19 in 90 days, ban trans people from the military, ban trans people from sports, and reassigning trans incarcerated women to men’s prisons, which could be a death sentence for trans women. All of these orders are being challenged in court, with some blocked or temporarily blocked. At the same time, the Trump administration has been working to remove recognition of trans people from federal webpages. This, too, is being challenged in court. It goes without saying that parading about as the party of small government while dictating individuals’ gender expressions is flaming hot bullshit.

But to Schafer’s point: Trans people are beautiful and are never going to stop existing.