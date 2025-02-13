Ilhan Omar’s Seemingly Illiterate Co-Worker Is Petitioning to Have Her Deported

Petition to deport Ilhan Omar featured in GOP fundraising email.

⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩, get control of your caucus before we have to take other actions. This is demeaning & embarrassing. We all need to be better than this shit. I expect an answer today. https://t.co/ttFB2Y68Ba

— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) February 12, 2025

Omar immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia and became a citizen in 2000. Now, apparently, Republicans want to deport anyone they disagree with, regardless of that person’s citizenship status. In January, another GOP Congress member, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), called for Rev. Mariann Budde to be deported for directly addressing Trump and his family in a sermon. One GOP politician from Utah called for Selena Gomez to be deported after she posted an emotional video of herself condemning the Trump administration’s mass deportations. Everyone in question is a citizen, but that’s beside the point, which is that Republicans are high on their own supply and entirely unhinged in this second Trump era.

Omar has since responded to Gill’s petition with far more grace than anyone should have to when the new, dumbass hire at your job tries to get you deported. “It is truly disgusting that members of the Republican party feel emboldened to engage in racist and quite frankly fascist remarks,” she said in a statement. “Representative Gill’s attempt to clout chase by threatening to deport a legal US citizen because you disagree with them is directly out of Donald Trump’s fascist playbook.”

I’ll note that Gill first called for Omar to be deported on February 4, sans petition, and I personally prefer Omar’s response to Gill then: “How stupid you have to be, to be a member of Congress and think your colleague who is a member of Congress can be deported? What a dumbass,” she told Politico. “I’m not a nepo baby.”

Others in Omar’s caucus, like Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), have come to her defense since Gill’s petition; Pocan addressed Speaker Mike Johnson directly on Wednesday: “⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩, get control of your caucus before we have to take other actions. This is demeaning & embarrassing. We all need to be better than this shit. I expect an answer today.” Johnson has yet to respond. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called it “disgusting that Republicans are attempting to raise money by threatening to deport a US citizen just because they disagree with her.”

All of these are important points, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t make another: What Republicans very clearly yearn for right now is segregation. That’s certainly a driving force behind their obsessive witch-hunt against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. And now, because Gill can’t stomach sharing a workplace with people of color, he’s determined to make Congress as shitty an environment as possible for someone like Omar. Classy!