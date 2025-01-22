Trump Went Home & Cried Online After Bishop Made Polite Plea

Donald Trump slams Bishop Mariann Budde and demands an apology for her speech asking for grace with immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community:

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart…Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring…

As the threat of mass deportations looms across the country, currently deterring large swaths of essential workers from showing up to work, here’s a quick fact check: Violent crime in the U.S. plummeted from 2023 to 2024, and undocumented immigrants are far less likely to commit crimes of any kind than citizens, research from the New York Times, The Marshall Project, and even the libertarian CATO Institute have shown.

As for Trump’s response, we all know he’s addicted to social media (relatable!), but this is comically pitiful, even from him. To state the obvious, Budde risked a lot to address Trump—his supporters are currently exploding against her online, and at least one ostensibly Christian congressman has called for her to be deported. In the face of her courage, Trump couldn’t even engage with her—all he could do was go home, cry that someone spoke to him like an adult, and tweet (post on Truth Social). This is a man who loves to perform strongman masculinity, privately worshipping at the altar of fascists he seeks to resemble—but he can’t even have an in-person convo. Maybe that’s why Andrew Tate-pilled Gen Z men love Trump so much—they struggle to talk to women IRL, too!

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors…may I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/iXaHJrPsof — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

On Tuesday evening, Budde stopped by CNN to explain her choice to appeal to Trump in her sermon. The president, she said, “feels charged and empowered to do what he feels called to do,” and Budde wanted to invite him to see there’s “room for a broader compassion.” Indeed a valiant effort that more people who find themselves in conversation with Trump should try (paging any Democrat anywhere????)!

Alas, between 1 a.m. posts and a new “nasty” woman to sic all his loser fans on, I truly hate to say it, but we are back—“back,” of course, being the Trump era and the stupidest, cruelest possible timeline.