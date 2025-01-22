Trump Went Home & Cried Online After Bishop Made Polite Plea

“She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart…," he wrote of Rev. Mariann Budde's address, in which she calmly asked that he consider those "who are scared now." 

By Kylie Cheung  |  January 22, 2025 | 2:13pm
Screenshot Politics
Donald Trump’s almost glass-like fragility is well-known and well-documented—in fact, it’s believed to be a big part of why he ran for president in the first place. And, barely 48 hours into his presidency, he’s wasted no time putting it on full display.

On Tuesday, Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families attended an interfaith service at Washington National Cathedral, where Episcopal bishop Right Rev. Mariann Budde—in a now-viral, deeply moving moment—addressed Trump directly. Calm and composed, she asked Trump to “have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” asking him to consider the lives of queer youth, or immigrant children who fear their parents will soon be taken from them. In other words, she asked for the president to follow the actual word of God rather than Fox News. Trump and his family members looked on, unmoved. Vance and Tiffany Trump appeared antsy to reply, while Usha, Melania, and Ivanka barely flinched. Trump mostly resembled a child, bored and irritated after being forced by his parents to go to church.

Afterward—specifically around 1 a.m. on Wednesday—Trump issued a characteristically child-like response on social media. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart… Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one,” he wrote, as if church sermons are supposed to be a Marvel movie—or rather, given how much he enjoys Broadway, a production of Cats. He called Budde, who, I remind you, is a bishop, a “Radical left hard line Trump hater,” then went on an unsourced rant about a violent immigrant “crime wave,” declaring declared that “[Budde] and her church owe the public an apology! t,” throwing in a trademark typo at the end. 

As the threat of mass deportations looms across the country, currently deterring large swaths of essential workers from showing up to work, here’s a quick fact check: Violent crime in the U.S. plummeted from 2023 to 2024, and undocumented immigrants are far less likely to commit crimes of any kind than citizens, research from the New York Times, The Marshall Project, and even the libertarian CATO Institute have shown.

As for Trump’s response, we all know he’s addicted to social media (relatable!), but this is comically pitiful, even from him. To state the obvious, Budde risked a lot to address Trump—his supporters are currently exploding against her online, and at least one ostensibly Christian congressman has called for her to be deported. In the face of her courage, Trump couldn’t even engage with her—all he could do was go home, cry that someone spoke to him like an adult, and tweet (post on Truth Social). This is a man who loves to perform strongman masculinity, privately worshipping at the altar of fascists he seeks to resemble—but he can’t even have an in-person convo. Maybe that’s why Andrew Tate-pilled Gen Z men love Trump so much—they struggle to talk to women IRL, too!

On Tuesday evening, Budde stopped by CNN to explain her choice to appeal to Trump in her sermon. The president, she said, “feels charged and empowered to do what he feels called to do,” and Budde wanted to invite him to see there’s “room for a broader compassion.” Indeed a valiant effort that more people who find themselves in conversation with Trump should try (paging any Democrat anywhere????)!

Alas, between 1 a.m. posts and a new “nasty” woman to sic all his loser fans on, I truly hate to say it, but we are back—“back,” of course, being the Trump era and the stupidest, cruelest possible timeline.

 
