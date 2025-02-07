JD Vance, Husband of Indian American Woman, Backs DOGE Loser Who Called for ‘Indian Hate’

On top of being a terrible person in general, Vice President JD Vance is also, apparently, a terrible husband. On Friday afternoon, as Elon Musk fans protested the removal of a DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) staffer who recently posted racist rants about Indian people and interracial marriage from a now-defunct pseudonymous account, Vance joined them in calling for the former staffer to be reinstated. Vance is married to an Indian American woman, Usha Vance, with whom he shares three biracial children.

“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. So I say bring him back,” Vance tweeted. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.” This tweet raises all kinds of questions, such as what, exactly, Vance does agree with the wildly racist ex-DOGE staffer on, and how a person who tweeted “Normalize Indian hate” isn’t already a proven to be a “bad dude.”

Between this and Sen. Ted Cruz openly embracing a man who called his wife ugly, another reason—on top of all the obvious ones!—to not marry a Republican man is the fact that they clearly make for dogshit husbands. As one Twitter/X user put it, “Advocating for someone who is racist against YOUR WIFE is a new level of cucked previously unknown to scientists.”