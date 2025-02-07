JD Vance, Husband of Indian American Woman, Backs DOGE Loser Who Called for ‘Indian Hate’

In September, 25-year-old now-former DOGE staffer Marko Elez tweeted, “Normalize Indian hate,” and, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” In July, he said, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.”

February 7, 2025
On top of being a terrible person in general, Vice President JD Vance is also, apparently, a terrible husband. On Friday afternoon, as Elon Musk fans protested the removal of a DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) staffer who recently posted racist rants about Indian people and interracial marriage from a now-defunct pseudonymous account, Vance joined them in calling for the former staffer to be reinstated. Vance is married to an Indian American woman, Usha Vance, with whom he shares three biracial children.

“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. So I say bring him back,” Vance tweeted. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.” This tweet raises all kinds of questions, such as what, exactly, Vance does agree with the wildly racist ex-DOGE staffer on, and how a person who tweeted “Normalize Indian hate” isn’t already a proven to be a “bad dude.”

Between this and Sen. Ted Cruz openly embracing a man who called his wife ugly, another reason—on top of all the obvious ones!—to not marry a Republican man is the fact that they clearly make for dogshit husbands. As one Twitter/X user put it, “Advocating for someone who is racist against YOUR WIFE is a new level of cucked previously unknown to scientists.”

From the moment the identities of Musk’s Gen Z DOGE henchmen were revealed this week, it was only a matter of time before we uncovered their problematic online histories. Numerous social media users quickly found that some of the staffers, all ages 19 to 25, followed and re-shared content from neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes. And on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that when the outlet asked the Trump administration about recent posts from 25-year-old Marko Elez, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Elez had resigned.

I have to say, it’s fascinating to see what’s happening and attempt to decipher where this proudly bigoted administration draws its lines, and for whom it draws them. Musk has been openly tweeting the R-word for months. Vance, Trump, and Leavitt spent most of last week blaming plane crashes on LGBTQ people and people of color. As one BlueSky user put it, “must feel weird to get fired for the same reason you were hired.”

Per the Journal’s reporting, in September, an account linked to Elez tweeted, “Normalize Indian hate,” and, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” The outlet notes that the now-deleted account, @nullllptr, previously went by the username @marko_elez. As recently as December, he called for the repeal of the Civil Rights Act, tweeting, “I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask.” In July, Elez said, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” The outlet reports that many of Elez’s tweets articulated specific hatred for Indian software engineers: “99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they’re going back don’t worry guys,” he posted in December, referring to AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. 

must feel weird to get fired for the same reason you were hired

[image or embed]

— mark (@keptsimple.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM

The whole time, Elez’s Twitter profile, which is now down, identified him as an employee at SpaceX and Starlink. While at DOGE, Elez held access to the Treasury Department’s central payments system.

Shortly after Elez’s removal, Musk tweeted a poll asking if DOGE should rehire the “staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym.” Musk is, in effect, saying that as long as you use a pseudonym, you should be allowed to tweet out Mein Kampf to no consequence. Disturbingly enough, the poll has drawn hundreds of thousands of votes, with users overwhelmingly calling for Elez to be restored, if that tells you anything about the kind of people who follow Musk on that hell-site.

Musk has already been trying to place blame on the Journal reporter who uncovered the posts. He called her “a disgusting and cruel person” and said she should be fired. Vance seems to be using the same playbook. In his tweet, he wrote, “We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever.”

It seems worth asking who, exactly, Musk and Vance are asking permission from here. They’re the ones in power; they’re the ones who fired or let Elez be fired. Their spin is a pretty clear attempt to just sic their followers on yet another journalist. 

Everyone participating in this is incredibly pathetic, but Vance—with his total submission to the racists who have made clear their hatred for his wife and family—is the most pathetic participant of all.

 
