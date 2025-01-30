Trump & His Sycophants Blame Deadly Plane Crash on Pete Buttigieg, ‘Diversity’

On Wednesday night, a commercial plane collided with a U.S. Army helicopter in the crowded airspace near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). It’s the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since 2009, and President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their ilk of bigoted sycophants have chosen the most vile course of response possible, baselessly blaming the crash on supposed “diversity hires” within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There appear to be no survivors among the 64 who were aboard the plane. And at a Thursday morning press conference, Trump’s response to this was to rail against made-up policies under the previous administration: “They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA’s program… the FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative,” he said. Trump then named former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ executive in a presidential administration: “He’s just got a good line of bullshit,” Trump said, accusing Buttigieg of running his department “into the ground with his diversity.”

REPORTER: Are you saying this crash was somehow was the result of diversity hiring? TRUMP: It just could have been pic.twitter.com/OJn9v9uBDT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

When reporters asked if Trump was really blaming the crash on DEI, he responded, “It just could have been.” Asked how he knew this, Trump snapped, “Because I have common sense, OK? And unfortunately, a lot of people don’t.” Another reporter asked if Trump plans to fire “those diversity hires” who are purportedly responsible. He replied, “I would say the answer is yes.”

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Just last week, in the first days of his presidency, Trump terminated what he characterized as a DEI program within the FAA, claiming to restore safety while actually taking resources away from a key air travel safety program.

Trump’s remarks follow the same bigoted conspiracy theories floated amid the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month, in which Elon Musk and other popular right-wing influencers blamed the catastrophe on LGBTQ firefighters. I don’t fully have the words for how demoralizing it is to know that every national tragedy and disaster moving forward will be blamed on gay people, women, or people of color.

Pete Hegseth, the newly minted defense secretary who’s reportedly shown up drunk to every job he’s held over the last decade, stated at the same press conference that “we will have the best and brightest in every position possible… the era of DEI is gone.” Vance then swooped in to lazily echo the sentiment: “When you don’t have the best standards in who you’re hiring, it means, on the one hand, you’re not getting the best people in government, but on the other hand, it puts stresses on the people who are already there.”