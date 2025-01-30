Trump & His Sycophants Blame Deadly Plane Crash on Pete Buttigieg, ‘Diversity’
Trump accused former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay cabinet member, of running his department “into the ground with his diversity."Photos: Getty Images Politics
On Wednesday night, a commercial plane collided with a U.S. Army helicopter in the crowded airspace near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). It’s the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since 2009, and President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their ilk of bigoted sycophants have chosen the most vile course of response possible, baselessly blaming the crash on supposed “diversity hires” within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
There appear to be no survivors among the 64 who were aboard the plane. And at a Thursday morning press conference, Trump’s response to this was to rail against made-up policies under the previous administration: “They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA’s program… the FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative,” he said. Trump then named former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ executive in a presidential administration: “He’s just got a good line of bullshit,” Trump said, accusing Buttigieg of running his department “into the ground with his diversity.”
REPORTER: Are you saying this crash was somehow was the result of diversity hiring?
TRUMP: It just could have been pic.twitter.com/OJn9v9uBDT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025
When reporters asked if Trump was really blaming the crash on DEI, he responded, “It just could have been.” Asked how he knew this, Trump snapped, “Because I have common sense, OK? And unfortunately, a lot of people don’t.” Another reporter asked if Trump plans to fire “those diversity hires” who are purportedly responsible. He replied, “I would say the answer is yes.”
The cause of the crash remains unknown. Just last week, in the first days of his presidency, Trump terminated what he characterized as a DEI program within the FAA, claiming to restore safety while actually taking resources away from a key air travel safety program.
Trump’s remarks follow the same bigoted conspiracy theories floated amid the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month, in which Elon Musk and other popular right-wing influencers blamed the catastrophe on LGBTQ firefighters. I don’t fully have the words for how demoralizing it is to know that every national tragedy and disaster moving forward will be blamed on gay people, women, or people of color.
Pete Hegseth, the newly minted defense secretary who’s reportedly shown up drunk to every job he’s held over the last decade, stated at the same press conference that “we will have the best and brightest in every position possible… the era of DEI is gone.” Vance then swooped in to lazily echo the sentiment: “When you don’t have the best standards in who you’re hiring, it means, on the one hand, you’re not getting the best people in government, but on the other hand, it puts stresses on the people who are already there.”
- Israel Continues to Justify Killing Journalists By Claiming They're Hamas Terrorists By Audra Heinrichs August 11, 2025 | 6:32pm
- ICE Is Working Hard to Get More of the Worst Americans to Join Its Ranks By Audra Heinrichs August 8, 2025 | 11:22am
- Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps By Alyssa Mercante August 7, 2025 | 4:04pm
- Cool! Diddy Still Doesn't Think He Did Anything Wrong By Audra Heinrichs July 31, 2025 | 3:29pm
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm