Jodie Sweetin Still Hasn’t Unfollowed Candace Cameron Bure? How (Not) Rude!

People who aren’t totally insane are hard to come by these days—especially in Hollywood. So, every time an interview with Jodie Sweetin crosses my desk, I read it because I know I’m guaranteed a certain levelheadedness that—let’s face it—most of her peers (or mine) aren’t exhibiting in these exceedingly dark times.

This week, the Full House star joined the Vault podcast and offered an update on where she currently stands with her former onscreen sister, Candace Cameron Bure. In recent years, the pair has made it perfectly clear that they are on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Sweetin, for example, has actively protested for abortion rights, while Bure once said she will “always defend” the unborn voices. While Sweetin could’ve brought up the fact that Bure is a loud and proud Trump supporter or that her only employer (Great American Family) is—in essence—a conservative propaganda machine with a wreath on it, she had a far more mature take on the matter.

“It’s like family members. Maybe we don’t talk all the time—and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well—but I don’t hate you,” Sweetin said. “I am not going to not hug you, but I’m also not going to not keep my mouth shut. I’ll be nice, but I will not be quiet.” Who among us didn’t need to read this today—or any day?

Though the former colleagues haven’t “gotten into it” over their politics, Sweetin said they’re clearly “on a divergent path.” I’ll say! Sweetin seems pretty cool and Bure is a fucking loser—so much so, in fact, that she unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram after she called her out for leaving Hallmark in 2022. Bure, you might know, starred in innumerable films on the network spanning 15 years, but left after Hallmark began including queer love stories. Her reasoning? She wanted to be at a network that kept “traditional marriage at the core.” When Sweetin co-signed an Instagram post that called her comments “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Bure unfollowed her on the app. Sweetin, meanwhile, said she still follows Bure.

“I’m not gonna unfollow anybody!” she said on the podcast. “I don’t live my life based on social media. I think it can be used for some great things, and I also think it can be really negative and full of a lot of shit, particularly these days.”

“If people I do know unfollow me because of what I passionately believe in, then we are just very different people,” Sweetin added.

As someone who mostly operates out of spite, I, for one, am inspired. I might just refollow all of my enemies to prove I, too, am an evolved person.

