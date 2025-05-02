John Fetterman’s Wife Reportedly Told Staff She Was at a ‘Breaking Point’

John Fetterman had a stroke just weeks before he won his U.S. Senate election in 2022; by February 2023, he was hospitalized for depression. Within a couple of weeks, Fetterman appeared to be on the mend, using the outsized attention on his medical woes to lead important conversations about mental health and transparency. But since then, particularly after Israel launched its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, Fetterman has appeared to spiral off the deep end, viciously advocating for the extermination of Gaza and giddily embracing Israel’s every war crime. Even apart from his disturbing, hard-right pivot, which also includes raging against “wokeness” and rabidly advocating against immigration, all his other behaviors—fighting constituents in public and missing votes—are alarming too. In June, Fetterman almost killed himself and his wife, Gisele, in a car accident caused by his reckless driving.

On Friday, New York magazine published a lengthy story on Fetterman’s, err, condition, featuring extensive interviews with past staffers and Fetterman himself. “Former and current staffers paint a picture of an erratic senator who has become almost impossible to work for and whose mental-health situation is more serious and complicated than previously reported,” the feature begins.

A considerable portion of the article delves into Fetterman’s allegedly declining relationship with Gisele, who also became a political star during Fetterman’s Senate campaign, due to her progressive positions and social media savvy. The article describes tearful conversations between Gisele and Fetterman as she pleaded with him to reverse course on his support for Israel’s war crimes in the fall of 2023, to no avail. “They are bombing refugee camps. How can you support this?” a staffer recalled Gisele telling Fetterman in his office with tears in her eyes, around November 2023. He reportedly replied, “That’s all propaganda.”

“I am at breaking point and I can’t co-sign this any longer. Id love some help in language to separate myself from this. Can anyone help me?” Gisele wrote in a text to one staffer. Another former staffer claimed they overheard Gisele on speakerphone in December 2023, saying to Fetterman, “Who did I marry? Where is the man I married?” Gisele and Fetterman’s staffers have been in frequent contact about concerns with Fetterman’s mental state over the last couple years; Gisele reportedly impressed upon his staffers to prevent him from accessing passwords to his social media accounts. Many of those staffers are no longer working for Fetterman.

More recently, after Donald Trump won reelection, Fetterman and Gisele reportedly fought as she didn’t want to accompany him to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “It was a whole saga,” said a former staffer. “She wasn’t going to go, and they had fights about it.” Fetterman reportedly, insultingly told his wife to take this as an opportunity “to showcase what a model Dreamer looked like in an effort to get the president-elect to soften his views on illegal immigration. If she didn’t go, Fetterman said, she’d lose the right to complain about whatever he did as president,” Terris wrote. Gisele was once undocumented, and Fetterman often invoked her story on the campaign trail—only to recently align with Trump and Republicans on a hard-line approach to immigration. One staffer told Terris that Fetterman “said in a small group with senior staff, ‘I told her to put up or shut up. If she doesn’t go, I don’t want to hear about it.’” What a lovely way to talk about your wife, whose story you used to help you win an election! In March, staffers also say Fetterman took an early-morning trip to Hartford, Connecticut, without explanation. When Gisele wanted to know why Fetterman was missing one of their kids’ birthdays, they had no answer. Still, Gisele has continued to publicly stand by Fetterman, even traveling to Israel to meet and take photographs with Israeli Prime Minister and internationally wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu that same month. Gisele also wound up joining Fetterman for his meeting with Trump in December. According to the magazine, as recently as February, Fetterman reportedly said of Palestinians in a meeting with a pro-Israel group, “You can’t reform a carton of sour milk” and “kill them all.” In a statement for the story, Gisele blamed pretty much everything on Fetterman’s former chief of staff and close confidante, Adam Jentleson, claiming Jentleson repeatedly misled her about Fetterman’s health, and denying most of Terris’ reporting. She accused Jentleson of being part of a conspiracy against her husband and said he fed her “scary, untrue stories about John’s health.” She explained, “I would talk to John’s doctors about what Adam was telling me and they would be confused. Those doctors would tell me that their concerns were not with John, but with Adam. Any alleged ‘concerns’ heard from me came straight from those lies, not from John’s doctors or my own eyes.” In response to these accusations, Jentlesen told Terris, “I stand by everything I said, and I hope Senator Fetterman gets the help he needs.” Take from all that what you will, I guess! While hospitalized in 2023, Fetterman reportedly suffered intense delusions: He told doctors he suspected family members were wearing wires and recording him and hallucinated political rallies happening around him. Other staffers recount that Fetterman sometimes seemed to believe he was being followed by shadowy figures. One doctor attributed the delusions during his hospital stay to lingering effects from his 2022 stroke, dehydration, and complications with his medications. But his removal from reality persisted even after he left the hospital, former staffers said, recounting their recurring concerns that Fetterman wasn’t taking his medications. In a May 2024 letter to Fetterman’s doctors, Jentleson wrote, “We do not know if he is taking his meds and his behavior frequently suggests he is not… We often see the kind of warning signs we discussed.” In the letter, Jentleson recounted how Fetterman had recently bought a gun, and appeared to suffer from “conspiratorial thinking” and “megalomania,” seeing himself as a distinguished expert on Israel and Gaza solely from reading news articles, for instance. Perhaps most concerning, Jentleson and other staff accused Fetterman of actively endangering himself and others with extreme reckless driving, frequently driving well over the speed limit, and not just texting and actively reading news articles while driving over the speed limit, but even engaging in full-on FaceTime calls. In June 2024, Fetterman got into a car accident while speeding on a highway; he crashed into a 62-year-old woman driver, and Gisele, sitting in the backseat, suffered a pulmonary contusion and spinal fractures. Fetterman admitted he’d fallen asleep at the wheel. “It’s a miracle no one died,” the responding police officer said. In response to all of these allegations, Fetterman, interviewed by Terris, maintained that he feels like the “best version” of himself and wrote off “disgruntled” former staffers without elaborating on why they might be “disgruntled.” Overall, I highly recommend reading the very long story in its entirety, because I am really just scratching the surface here. But I thought one particular quote from The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, who interviewed Fetterman several times recently, really puts things into perspective: “He’s struggling. He’s, like, really struggling. And I just think coming off of the Biden thing, we should not be hiding the ball on this sort of stuff.” Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. More from Jezebel Huzzah! Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Married Again in Medieval-Themed Wedding

