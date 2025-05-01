Keith McNally Likens Himself to a ‘Little Dictator’ in James Corden Feud

“Relishing my hold over someone so famous, I told him I wouldn’t delete it," McNally writes in his new memoir about calling Corden out on Instagram in 2022. "Like a little dictator, I was intoxicated with the power I’d received.”

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 1, 2025 | 9:44am
It’s well known that my favorite low-stakes story of 2022 was the James CordenKeith McNally restaurant feud. Should you have memory-holed it, let me quickly catch you up: In a lengthy Instagram post (the New York City restauranteur is infamous for them), he accused the former late-night host and actor of “being a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” after staffers at the French brasserie filed reports about Corden’s alleged bad behavior. Now, McNally is offering new details about their beef in a new memoir (out May 6).

According to McNally, calling Corden out (who has long denied all of the accusations) brought him a lot of clout—online and among his staff.

“By exposing Corden’s abuse, it appeared as though I was defending a principle, when all I was doing was seeking the approval of my young Balthazar staff,” McNally wrote in I Regret Almost Everything. That statement, I’ll note, stands in very stark contrast to what McNally told Page Six in 2022, that he took a stand against a famous person “out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere.”

Further in the book, McNally divulged that when he first posted about Corden, he called McNally more than once in the hopes that he’d delete it. Are we shocked? Not at all.

“Corden called me four times the day the post came out, each time asking me to please delete it. On the last call he sounded desperate,” McNally writes. “Relishing my hold over someone so famous, I told him I wouldn’t delete it. Like a little dictator, I was intoxicated with the power I’d received.” Now, I’ll admit this is diabolical in the most delicious of ways. Who among us wouldn’t do the same if some entitled elite made one of our colleagues cry?

However, the story takes a sharp turn when McNally admits that because he never actually witnessed any of the alleged instances in which Corden acted insufferably, and he felt bad about instigating any—well-deserved—public shaming.

“For someone who’s hyperconscious of humiliation since suffering a stroke, it now seems monstrous that I didn’t consider the humiliation I was subjecting Corden to,” McNally wrote. “Especially as I hadn’t personally seen the incident I so vividly described on Instagram.”

“I’m not suggesting Corden didn’t deserve the backlash from my post. (The bastard probably did.) I’m just saying I didn’t see the incident I wrote about that, to some degree, jeopardized his career,” McNally added. First, jeopardized his career? Last time I checked, Corden is still gainfully employed. In fact, he literally just hosted the LA Science Awards. Second, whatever happened to trusting your staff? I don’t need to see a celebrity throw a tantrum over an omelette to know that it probably happens all the time…

Frankly, I’m peeved that McNally let Corden off the hook here, not to mention revealed himself as a boss who doesn’t back his staff until the bitter end. In fact, I’m so mad I might just go down to Balthazar and throw some au poivre sauce in McNally’s face or something.

