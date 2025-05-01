Keith McNally Likens Himself to a ‘Little Dictator’ in James Corden Feud

It’s well known that my favorite low-stakes story of 2022 was the James Corden–Keith McNally restaurant feud. Should you have memory-holed it, let me quickly catch you up: In a lengthy Instagram post (the New York City restauranteur is infamous for them), he accused the former late-night host and actor of “being a tiny Cretin of a man” and “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” after staffers at the French brasserie filed reports about Corden’s alleged bad behavior. Now, McNally is offering new details about their beef in a new memoir (out May 6).

According to McNally, calling Corden out (who has long denied all of the accusations) brought him a lot of clout—online and among his staff.

“By exposing Corden’s abuse, it appeared as though I was defending a principle, when all I was doing was seeking the approval of my young Balthazar staff,” McNally wrote in I Regret Almost Everything. That statement, I’ll note, stands in very stark contrast to what McNally told Page Six in 2022, that he took a stand against a famous person “out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere.”