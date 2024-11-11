Kyle Richards Has an Update on Her ‘Evolving Sexuality’

Since the season 13 finale of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in February, the series’ anchor, Kyle Richards, has remained largely mum, not just on the current state of her relationship with 29-year-old country crooner, Morgan Wade, but on the current state of her relationship with her own sexuality. That is until she spoke with Page Six while promoting season 14, which premiers November 19.

In case you haven’t kept up with Jezebel’s coverage, rumors about the “friendship” between Wade and RHOBH‘s longest-standing veteran have circulated since Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years, in July 2023. Since 2022, Richards and Wade have starred opposite each other on RHOBH, in an ultra-horny music video, and have been regularly spotted doing all kinds of things, like making a doc together and picking each other up from the airport. Last season, their friendship faced even more speculation. And it all culminated at the reunion when Richards refused to say whether her feelings for Wade are more than platonic.

But, to Page Six, Richards addressed what the tabloid referred to as her “evolving” sexuality and how, since opening up about it on the show, the added speculation from the audience has affected her.