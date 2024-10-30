Cop Who Got a Woman Arrested for Her Stillbirth Kept the Fetal Remains
The story of a Nevada woman’s 2018 arrest and incarceration highlights the lengths law enforcement will go to criminalize someone who they believe must be punished.Photo: iStockPhoto AbortionPolitics
Even before the fall of Roe v. Wade, women being locked up for their pregnancy outcomes was sadly a problem. Between 2006 and 2020 nearly 1,300 people faced criminal charges for conduct associated with pregnancy, pregnancy loss, abortion, or birth, and in the first year post-Dobbs alone, more than 200 people were arrested.
But the story of a Nevada mother’s pre-Dobbs arrest and incarceration published this week in the Washington Post highlights the lengths law enforcement will go to criminalize someone who they believe must be punished. Patience Frazier had a stillbirth in rural Nevada in April 2018, wrapped the remains, and buried them in her yard, marking the grave with a cross. Frazier’s babysitter, Elishia Hill—a woman who the Post describes as “devoutly Christian”—reported her to the police. (Basic facts about the case were first reported more than two years ago by the Nevada Independent, but the Post spoke to multiple people involved in the investigation and chose to publish police body cam footage of officers digging up the remains.)
The sheriff’s deputy who got the tip was Jacqueline Mitcham, who already knew Frazier because, the Post reveals, they used the same babysitter. Hill would sometimes watch Frazier’s two kids for a few days, or, after Frazier moved into her car, a few weeks at a time. Hill and Mitcham would gossip about Frazier’s parenting and Frazier said she felt judged every time she ran into Mitcham. After Hill told Mitcham she was suspicious of the grave, Mitcham believed Frazier should be charged with murder. She recalled to the Post that before launching an investigation, she thought to herself that Frazier “killed her baby.”
I’m going to jump ahead for a second and tell you that Frazier spent more than two years in jail for manslaughter related to her miscarriage, before being released in July 2021 due to “ineffective assistance of counsel.” And while Frazier was incarcerated, Mitcham convinced a funeral home director to give her Frazier’s “unclaimed” fetal remains, which isn’t explicitly illegal. She did this without Frazier’s knowledge or consent. Mitcham keeps the remains in a wooden box near her front door. She recalled saying to the funeral director, “I’m taking him…that’s my baby,” and told the Post she was the only person who ever loved him.
Also, at the 2019 sentencing hearing, Mitcham, then seven months pregnant, sat in the front row rubbing her belly and staring at the judge. She told the Post she wanted him to see the “life” that Frazier “threw away.”
Back to 2018: Frazier didn’t respond to her stillbirth in a way that was acceptable to Mitcham. Per the body cam footage, Mitcham asked why she didn’t call 911 afterward. Frazier told the Post that she hadn’t even informed her roommate-turned-boyfriend about the pregnancy because she thought the man—who took in her and her two young sons off the street—would kick her out if he knew she was pregnant with someone else’s baby.
