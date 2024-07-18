JD Vance’s Opposition to Rape Exceptions to Abortion Bans Is Subject of Biting New Campaign Ad

When Hadley Duvall learned years ago that, at 12 years old, she had been impregnated by her stepfather, she says she was able to find comfort in one thing: “First thing that was told to me when I saw that positive pregnancy test was, you have options,” Duvall, who’s now 21, recounts in a new ad for the Biden-Harris reelection campaign that will air on Saturday. “If Roe v. Wade would have been overturned sooner, I wouldn’t have heard that and then it had me thinking, there’s someone who doesn’t get to hear that now.”

“Trump and JD Vance don’t care about women, they don’t care about girls in this situation,” Duvall concludes. This marks the Biden-Harris campaign’s first ad against Vance, who joined the Republican presidential ticket on Monday. Already, the campaign has called Vance “proudly anti-choice.”

In 2021, Vance even argued against rape and incest exceptions for abortion bans: “Two wrongs don’t make a right,” he told Spectrum News. In the new Biden-Harris ad, Duvall emphasizes how this position would further traumatize and possibly entrap rape victims like her. In 2022, Vance’s state of Ohio infamously saw a 10-year-old rape victim denied abortion care under the state’s ban, which is no longer in effect. (The child was forced to travel to Indiana for care.)

This isn’t Duvall’s first foray into politics: In 2023, she shared her story to help reelect Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and is working with state legislators to try to add a rape exception to the state’s sweeping abortion ban. “I’m telling lawmakers, even if they know someone who’s a survivor—if they haven’t experienced this themselves, they still have no idea what we’ve been through,” Duvall told Jezebel in January. “It may not be today or tomorrow, but down the line, this could happen to someone you love. And if you can look them in the eye and tell them ‘You don’t deserve this medical procedure, even though your innocence was taken from you, your health is in danger’—I don’t know how they live with themselves.”