JD Vance Got Into Politics Over a Rotten Tomatoes Review. Now He Might Be Vice President.

For months now, former President Trump has teased a winner in the Republican Party’s 2024 veepstakes. And on Monday, after a small weekend brush with death, the New York Times reported Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) will join Trump’s ticket as the vice presidential nominee, making Vance one bullet away from the presidency should Trump win in November.

It’s not exactly a surprising choice. Trump exclusively opts to work with sycophants and Vance, despite criticisms of the former president years ago, is famously one of his top ass-kissers who will surely never pull off a Mike Pence-esque betrayal. In fact, at a September 2022 rally for Vance’s Senate campaign, Trump introduced Vance to the crowd and said, “JD is kissing my ass.” Welp, that’s one way to welcome your new running mate!

Trump probably felt the need to flaunt Vance’s total submission to him due to Vance once privately comparing Trump to Hitler, and also due to a few 2016 tweets, where Vance criticized Trump’s xenophobia and Islamophobia: “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,” Vance wrote in a since-deleted tweet, for which he apologized profusely in 2021. Awkward!