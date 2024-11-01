New Witness In Diddy Case Claims He Was Given Evidence By Kim Porter

Courtney Burgess, who claims to be a former associate of Combs' deceased ex-girlfriend, testified before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

November 1, 2024
An individual who could become a crucial witness in the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs testified before a grand jury on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, claiming he was given 11 flash drives that contained at least eight recordings of celebrities engaging in sex.

After being contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and subpoenaed, Courtney Burgess, a former associate of Kim Porter (Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of four of his children), told the court that Porter herself gave him the drives prior to her death from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Porter’s passing has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. In September, the Daily Mail reported that Porter had written a series of diary entries before her death that detailed the allegations currently coming to light about Combs. Combs’ and Porter’s children have denied that there was any sort of foul play regarding her death, as well as the existence of a diary.

This week, during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Burgess further claimed that he was in possession of Porter’s actual manuscript, and that the 11 drives not only showed eight different celebrities (six men, two women) but that “two to three” were minors at the time the recordings were made.

If true, they would be among a growing number of minors cited in multiple lawsuits against Combs. This week, he was accused of drugging and raping a 10-year-old aspiring rapper and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in two separate suits filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee reportedly represents 120 individuals with allegations against Combs which are currently being filed across mulitple states including California, Florida, and New York. In a press conference last month, Buzbee told reporters that the accusers’ ages range from 9 to 38 years old.

Last week, another disturbing suit involving a minor was filed. In it, a 37-year-old woman claimed she was raped by Combs and an unnamed celebrity as another unnamed celebrity—a woman—watched at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at Combs’ home in 2000. She was 13 years old at the time. The woman described accepting a drink at the party and soon after becoming disoriented and dizzy and searching for somewhere to lay down.

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the suit reads. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. […] Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’” The suit doesn’t identify the celebrities apart from Combs and refers to them only as “Celebrity A” or “Celebrity B.”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit continued. “Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

Since he was arrested and indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September, Combs has denied all allegations and has continued to seek release from New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement last month. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

 
