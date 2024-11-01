New Witness In Diddy Case Claims He Was Given Evidence By Kim Porter

An individual who could become a crucial witness in the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs testified before a grand jury on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, claiming he was given 11 flash drives that contained at least eight recordings of celebrities engaging in sex.

After being contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and subpoenaed, Courtney Burgess, a former associate of Kim Porter (Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of four of his children), told the court that Porter herself gave him the drives prior to her death from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Porter’s passing has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. In September, the Daily Mail reported that Porter had written a series of diary entries before her death that detailed the allegations currently coming to light about Combs. Combs’ and Porter’s children have denied that there was any sort of foul play regarding her death, as well as the existence of a diary.