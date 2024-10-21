Diddy & Unnamed Celebrity Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old in New Lawsuit

Earlier this month, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee told reporters he was representing 120 individuals, each alleging they were sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Apart from violent sexual assault and rape, the accusations facing the rapper and entrepreneur would also include “facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors,” according to Buzbee. Now, as the suits—seven this week, so far—are being filed, a slew of sordid details have been made public.

In one of the three new Jane Doe filings, a woman claims she was raped by Combs and an unnamed celebrity as another unnamed celebrity—a woman—watched at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at Combs’ home in 2000. Doe was just 13 years old at the time. The woman—now 37 years old—described accepting a drink at the party and soon after, becoming disoriented and dizzy, and searching for somewhere to lay down. She said she was invited to the party by a limo driver.

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the suit reads. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. […] Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’” The suit doesn’t identify the celebrities apart from Combs and refers to them only as “Celebrity A” or “Celebrity B.”