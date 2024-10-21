Diddy & Unnamed Celebrity Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old in New Lawsuit

In one of seven new filings this week, a woman claims she was raped by the two men as another unnamed celebrity—a woman—watched at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at Combs' home in 2000.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 21, 2024 | 5:43pm
Earlier this month, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee told reporters he was representing 120 individuals, each alleging they were sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Apart from violent sexual assault and rape, the accusations facing the rapper and entrepreneur would also include “facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors,” according to Buzbee. Now, as the suits—seven this week, so far—are being filed, a slew of sordid details have been made public.

In one of the three new Jane Doe filings, a woman claims she was raped by Combs and an unnamed celebrity as another unnamed celebrity—a woman—watched at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at Combs’ home in 2000. Doe was just 13 years old at the time. The woman—now 37 years old—described accepting a drink at the party and soon after, becoming disoriented and dizzy, and searching for somewhere to lay down. She said she was invited to the party by a limo driver.

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the suit reads. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. […] Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’” The suit doesn’t identify the celebrities apart from Combs and refers to them only as “Celebrity A” or “Celebrity B.”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit continued. “Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

Doe was able to flee the room after Combs attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him. The (again) then-13-year-old was able to hit him in the neck, then leave and call her father to pick her up from Combs’ home.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the filing claims.

In a second suit, a 29-year-old musician accused Combs of drugging her at a party, and then raping and sexually assaulting her. And in a third, a businessman from the Los Angeles area accuses Combs of sexually assaulting him at a party. The other man who filed a suit against Combs is described as a personal trainer who often works with celebrity clients. He, too, claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs and another unnamed celebrity at an afterparty. Since last week, Buzbee has filed eleven suits in total. All of the filings follow the same, stark pattern.

In Buzbee’s press conference announcing the then-forthcoming actions, he told reporters that twenty-five of the people he was representing were minors—with the ages of all the accusers at the time of their alleged assaults ranging from nine to 38 years old.

“The allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves,” Buzbee said in a statement to NBC News.“We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

Combs has denied all allegations and continues to seek release from incarceration at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center on bail.

 
