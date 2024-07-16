Once Again, Miranda Lambert Has Stopped the Show

The country star has zero tolerance for people not giving her concerts their full attention.

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  July 16, 2024 | 9:55am
The sky is blue. The sun is hot. Miranda Lambert stopped one of her concerts to admonish a fan. Just a few things we can consistently rely on in this ever-changing world. Over the weekend, at the Under the Big Sky music festival in Montana, Lambert once again paused the music to have a heated heart-to-heart with some folks in the audience.

“I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” Lambert said to an audience member who was apparently arguing with someone next to them. That sentence alone is giving me violent flashbacks to my most passive-aggressive middle school teachers.

Lambert continued, “Are we done with our drama yet? Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out.” 

Last year, during her Vegas residency, Lambert also stopped her show to reprimand a group of fans who were taking selfies, a.k.a very normal concert behavior! “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Lambert said. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.” 

I am of two minds about this approach. Part of me is sympathetic. You want people to be present and paying attention to your work, sure. But the other part of me is wondering, like, what Miss Manners1950s mindset is Miranda stuck in? It’s Vegas! It’s a summer outdoor concert! People are drinking and having fun and taking photos and maybe getting into squabbles with their frenemies. If you want a completely silent crowd, maybe don’t make outlaw country-lite music about shitty ex-boyfriends and the appeal of the open road. You’re courting a bunch of messy (non-derogatory) gals in their mid-twenties with a penchant for pissing people off. 

Maybe what Miranda needs is a talk show. Our gal loves nothing more than stopping her concerts to engage with people in the crowd, Ricki Lake style. Feels like that could be a good outlet for this desire to chastise an audience for bad behavior. 

  • “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad bitch.” – Natalie Portman, on the morale boost Rihanna gave her at Paris Fashion Week.  [People]
  • Whatever is going on with J.Lo and Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to be having too negative an effect on J.Lo and Violet Affleck’s relationship which is legitimately nice! [UsWeekly]
  • In case you haven’t seen Alec Baldwin’s Oscar-worthy reaction to being called a “cock sucker,” here it is. [Twitter]
  • Someone’s brain got a little too cooked while sunning her vagina… Shailene Woodley reposted Melania Trump’s statement about the assassination attempt. Noted! [Instagram]
  • Also “noted!”…  French Montana brought Andrew Tate onto the stage at his show in Romania last night. Tate is  currently awaiting a trial on human trafficking charges there. [Stereogum]
  • “I just had the desire to be a father.” – Glen Powell on the decision to adopt his dog, Brisket. Somehow the sluttiest thing a man has ever said? [EW]

 
