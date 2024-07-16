Once Again, Miranda Lambert Has Stopped the Show

The sky is blue. The sun is hot. Miranda Lambert stopped one of her concerts to admonish a fan. Just a few things we can consistently rely on in this ever-changing world. Over the weekend, at the Under the Big Sky music festival in Montana, Lambert once again paused the music to have a heated heart-to-heart with some folks in the audience.

“I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” Lambert said to an audience member who was apparently arguing with someone next to them. That sentence alone is giving me violent flashbacks to my most passive-aggressive middle school teachers.