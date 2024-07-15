Rest In Peace, Legends

It’s only on exceptional occasions that Dirt Bag isn’t reserved for the most ridiculous rumors in Hollywood. Today is one of those days as the public continues to mourn the tremendous loss of four singular stars.

On Thursday, Shelley Duvall, the unforgettable actor best known for her role in Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining and beloved for her children’s television programming like Faerie Tale Theatre and Bedtime Stories, passed away of diabetes complications in her sleep at 75. Though she led a more private life in her native Texas in recent years, scores of her peers paid tribute to the actor after her death made news.

“Very sorry Shelly Duvall has passed,” Stephen King wrote on Twitter. “Wonderful, talented, underused actor.”

“Very very sad to hear that the unique and truly wonderful actor Shelley Duvall has died,” Mia Farrow wrote. “She leaves us many unforgettable performances. She was SO good-and always mesmerizing.”

To echo what Roger Ebert wrote of Duvall in 1980: She looked and sounded “like almost nobody else.”

We say goodbye to legendary actress, and an icon of ‘70s cinema, Shelley Duvall. A singular actress, she captivated us with a sweetness and vulnerability she brought to a variety of unforgettable performances. @THR remembers her here: https://t.co/A5GqGM9U9P pic.twitter.com/b0jNV537j5 — TCM (@tcm) July 11, 2024

One day after Duvall’s passing, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, died in her home surrounded by her family at the age of 96. The legendary sex therapist, who rose to fame with a sex radio show in the early 1980s, talked exclusively about what used to be largely considered taboo and simultaneously educated—and amused—the masses. Early in her career, Westheimer, who survived the Holocaust, worked at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Harlem, where she recorded 2,000 women’s histories surrounding contraception and abortion as research to write her dissertation at Columbia University, the Wall Street Journal reported.

May we never forget Dr. Westheimer’s—who described herself as a “bit of a square“—catchphrase, which was, quite simply, “get some.”