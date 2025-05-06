Rihanna Uses Met Gala Monday to Reveal 3rd Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram

Both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams used fashion’s biggest night in 2023 to announce their second pregnancies. Maybe all the Met-revealed babies can start a club someday.

This will be Rihanna’s third child with A$AP Rocky—she debuted her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2023. The couple’s first baby in 2022 was announced with a measly New York City pregnancy photoshoot.

In April 2024, she told Interview Magazine that she probably wasn’t stopping at two. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she told stylist Mel Ottenberg. “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” She did give a short album update to Harper’s Bazaar in February: “I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.” Welp, OK!

Cheers to Rihanna’s healthy baby (girl) in 2025 and, who knows, maybe a healthy ninth studio album in 2026!

