Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in Trump Hotel

Another week, another onslaught of lawsuits levied at Sean “Diddy” Combs by Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee.

On Tuesday, two Jane Doe complaints were filed in New York state court, alleging the rapper and entrepreneur drugged and sexually assaulted the plaintiffs and forced them to engage in sexual activity with other people during a “group-sex” gathering at Trump’s Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the 1990s.

The plaintiff from the first filing is a woman described as “an active member of New York’s hip-hop industry from the 1980s onward” and who “appeared in numerous music videos for varying hip hop artists, was employed as a hip hop dancer for live productions, as well as having roles in major motion pictures.” The suit claims the woman suffered “sexual assault, coercion, abuse and violence either at the hands of, or direction of Combs” repeatedly after he prevented her from leaving parties.

The filing specifically describes one incident at the Limelight, a multi-tier club where she describes “group-sex parties” taking place on the top floors in the 1990s. There, she said she was drugged and “forced to participate in group sexual activity” with Combs and other partygoers. Years later, after the woman began dating Combs’ security guard, she claims she attended a party thrown by Combs also at the Limelight. After the party, the woman, the security guard, Combs, and a friend went to a Trump hotel, where she claims she was “physically and sexually assaulted” by her boyfriend as Combs watched. Further, she alleged that she and her friend were forced to accept “ecstasy or [a] similar ‘party’ drug” and “engage in a group sex activity that [they] did not want to participate in.”