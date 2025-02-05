Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in Trump Hotel

In two new Jane Doe lawsuits, the women describe strikingly similar sexual assaults at the Manhattan hotel in the 1990s.

February 5, 2025
Another week, another onslaught of lawsuits levied at Sean “Diddy” Combs by Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee.

On Tuesday, two Jane Doe complaints were filed in New York state court, alleging the rapper and entrepreneur drugged and sexually assaulted the plaintiffs and forced them to engage in sexual activity with other people during a “group-sex” gathering at Trump’s Midtown Manhattan Hotel in the 1990s.

The plaintiff from the first filing is a woman described as “an active member of New York’s hip-hop industry from the 1980s onward” and who “appeared in numerous music videos for varying hip hop artists, was employed as a hip hop dancer for live productions, as well as having roles in major motion pictures.” The suit claims the woman suffered “sexual assault, coercion, abuse and violence either at the hands of, or direction of Combs” repeatedly after he prevented her from leaving parties.

The filing specifically describes one incident at the Limelight, a multi-tier club where she describes “group-sex parties” taking place on the top floors in the 1990s. There, she said she was drugged and “forced to participate in group sexual activity” with Combs and other partygoers. Years later, after the woman began dating Combs’ security guard, she claims she attended a party thrown by Combs also at the Limelight. After the party, the woman, the security guard, Combs, and a friend went to a Trump hotel, where she claims she was “physically and sexually assaulted” by her boyfriend as Combs watched. Further, she alleged that she and her friend were forced to accept “ecstasy or [a] similar ‘party’ drug” and “engage in a group sex activity that [they] did not want to participate in.”

Around this same time, a second Jane Doe alleges a strikingly similar incident. The woman, who also describes herself as part of the “developing” NYC hip-hop scene in the ’80s and ’90s and who “appeared in numerous music videos for various hip-hop artists” alleges that she, too, was sexually assaulted and forced to participate in group sex at the Trump hotel after a party at the Limelight. In her case, she claims she was sexually assaulted by a club promoter while Combs was present.

The woman also alleged she was hired by Combs as a “bottle-service attendant” at a party he threw in the Hamptons in 1997. Combs invited women hired for the same role to drink from coolers and smoke marijuana upon arrival, she claimed in the suit. After taking part, the woman claimed she “began to feel woozy, slipping in and out of consciousness” until she was “sexually assaulted and vaginally raped by Combs’ associates, at Combs’ direction, while Combs was present” and allegedly, having sex with another man. Suspicious that the assaults had been videotaped, the second Jane Doe alleged she reached out to Combs “to request that he delete the video, but Combs refused to comply.”

In a statement to People, attorneys for Combs have already denied the allegations.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” the statement reads. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

The women are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Meanwhile, Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Since his indictment and arrest in September, he has denied all allegations against him and repeatedly sought release. Last week, his indictment was expanded to include additional victims and further allegations that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” over the course of 20 years. On Sunday, Combs was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a pre-existing knee injury. He reportedly returned to MDC hours later.

Combs’ criminal trial is set to begin on May 5.

 
