Secret Service Once Deemed Trump’s Young, Doting Aide a ‘Danger to Herself & the President’
Erm, this is odd.Screenshot: Twitter Politics
While on the campaign trail in 2024, 78-year-old Donald Trump proved he’s still got a sex scandal or two left in him. Beginning in September, rumors swirled daily about him and his white nationalist maybe-situationship, 31-year-old Laura Loomer. Whatever did or didn’t go down between those two, it would seem they weren’t exclusive. According to new excerpts from Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book on Trump’s return to power, All or Nothing, something very odd was and/or is going on with Trump and his 34-year-old aide, Natalie Harp—who remains his devoted aide today.
Harp, a former talking head on the far-right One America News channel who joined Trump’s campaign in 2022, developed such a strong obsession with the president that Secret Service agents deemed her “a potential danger to herself as well as to the president.” At one point in the summer of 2023, Harp slept in the women’s locker room of a country club to be closer to Trump.
Harp initially joined the campaign as essentially Trump’s glorified bagman, or, as Wolff put it, his “fetch-it girl.” Whatever he needed, she provided. She came to be known as the “human printer,” because she carried with her a small, portable printer to print anything and everything for Trump so that his old man eyes wouldn’t have to look at a screen. Menial as that labor might sound, this—almost unilateral power over what information Trump would and wouldn’t see—rendered Harp “a significant gatekeeper,” Wolff wrote. In the papers Harp provided for Trump, she often included intimate, adoring letters that increasingly concerned not just secret services, but top Trump staffers. At different points, she wrote to him, “You are all that matters to me,” “I don’t ever want to let you down,” and “I want to bring you joy, to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.’.” She once wrote him:
I need to reunite my past self with my current into a better version who will make you proud. And please, when I fail, will you tell me? You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more.
In November, the New York Times reported that Harp previously told Trump he is her “guardian and protector in this life,” and how she loves that they’re able to “talk about everything and nothing.”
As those in Trump’s orbit became increasingly wary of Harp, determined to address what became internally known as “the Natalie situation,” staff tried to lessen her access to the president. But nothing would stop her, and Wolff writes that “her doggedness [amused] and [impressed] Trump.” At one point, when the campaign spent prolonged time in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump’s staff deliberately ensured Harp didn’t have housing at his country club. That didn’t stop her. She sought and received a maid’s room at the club. And when that wasn’t close enough to the president, she “relocated herself to the much closer women’s locker room, where, with undiminished proximity to Trump, she would spend the summer,” Wolff reports. Can I just say: Wow!
