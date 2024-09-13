It’s Trump & Laura Loomer vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene & the Entire GOP

On Tuesday, Laura Loomer—the unhinged right-wing influencer who recently, baselessly accused Kamala Harris of “[having] so many abortions that she damaged her uterus”—accompanied Donald Trump to the debate, riding in his plane to the venue. And on Wednesday, Loomer was at Trump’s side at a memorial for 9/11, which Loomer has very publicly theorized was an “inside job.”

The self-stylized, “proud Islamophobe,” who was previously banned from Twitter for being a literal neo-Nazi (but was reinstated by Elon Musk), has since sparked significant GOP infighting over her closeness with the former president, which comes as Trump keeps trying to fight accurate portrayals of him as an extremist loon.

If you want a better idea of just how insane Loomer is, this week, she and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tore into each other because Greene of all people thinks Loomer’s too overtly racist to associate herself with Republicans. Earlier this week, Loomer wrote in a head-spinning, racist rant that if Harris is elected, the White House will “smell like curry” and become a poorly-run customer service hotline. On Wednesday, Greene quote-tweeted the post, calling it “appalling and extremely racist,” and unrepresentative of Republicans or the MAGA movement. I would argue it’s actually pretty representative of both, but it’s telling that even Greene doesn’t want her party associated with such blatant, unconcealed white supremacy.

Loomer responded by calling Greene a “trailer trash harpy” and accusing Greene of cheating on her ex-husband. By Thursday, The Bulwark reported that Greene personally called Trump to complain about Loomer’s presence in his circle. “I’ve spoken with President Trump, but I’m not going to go into the details of our personal conversation,” Greene told the outlet.