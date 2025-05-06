The Internet Thinks Lisa’s Met Gala Underwear Featured Rosa Parks

Lisa being invited to the met gala celebrating black fashion despite saying the n word and then wearing underwear with Rosa parks’ face on it is crazy to me pic.twitter.com/faoSdwA0Dc

— shamayam ★🎸🎧 (@whoisshamayam) May 6, 2025

However, according to the official details of Lisa’s ensemble, she simply wore a Louis Vuitton lace bodysuit covered in faces of indeterminate origin, an embroidered jacket, and LV logo tights with a monogrammed handbag. Vogue writes that the faces were based on portraits by the LA-based Black American artist Henry Taylor. And, for what it’s worth, Henry’s work has been known to depict both famous and non-famous faces.

rosa parks on your underwear less than 3 months after a compilation of you saying the n word goes viral is kinda crazy but maybe thats just me! https://t.co/gT4ZeVmOq9 — mia 🦉 (@miamacaluso4) May 5, 2025

As the above tweets reference, this comes about a month after Lisa’s K-pop group, Blackpink, faced major backlash after a video of them using the n-word began circulating. The clips were leaked by someone alleging to be a former employee of YG Entertainment and included multiple instances of the group singing the n-word while covering rap songs. This led to a classic round of “they didn’t mean it like that” from Blackpink stans online. Regardless, I’d argue it’s never appropriate to have a civil rights icon’s face emblazoned in lace on your nether regions.

When asked to clarify the identity of the bespectacled woman on Lisa’s panties, a representative for Louis Vuitton told The Cut that the portraits are of “figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.” This delightfully vague response certainly doesn’t convince me. But the Met Gala did succeed in getting me to think more deeply about fashion for the first time—and who we should and shouldn’t be wearing on our underwear.

