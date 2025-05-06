Met Gala 2025: So Sharp You Could Lose an Eye

Far be it from me to ever give a celebrity a compliment, but dare I say we’re witnessing one of the most successful Met Gala themes in recent memory? The celebs look slick, sleek, and like they’ve actually stepped out of some bygone era where suits and men were smart. I know, I know, but stay with me.

The Costume Institute’s 2025 spring exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with Monday night’s red carpet dress code being “Tailored For You.” Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Colman Domingo—the king of all red carpets—are co-chairing the evening alongside Anna Wintour. There are also about 1,000 people on the host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Usher, and Angel Reese.

Here’s Vogue‘s description of the inspiration behind the exhibit:

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy. Composed of clothing, photographs, fine art, historical texts, and artifacts, it’s the first Costume Institute exhibition to focus on menswear since 2003’s “Men in Skirts” and was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

I’m typically a fan of celebs going a little nuts for the first Monday in May, and can appreciate when someone takes a risk, even if the ensemble doesn’t quite land. But the past few Met Gala themes have felt like a mosh pit of flailing toddlers playing in buckets of glitter and gemstones. The 2022 theme was “Gilded Glamour,” so everyone wore gold—that was also the night the Supreme Court memo leaked suggesting they were about to overturn Roe v. Wade, so that was a huge bummer. 2023’s theme was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was fatphobic and a bigot, so that also sucked. And celebs literally had no idea what the 2024 dress code, “The Garden of Time,” was about: inspired by a sci-fi story about an aristocratic couple barricading themselves away from a working-class mob, the theme flew high above everyone’s head, and designers dressed their muses in a bunch of flowers.

So maybe it’s the disarray of years past, or maybe the chaos of the world is making all of tonight’s clean lines and sharp tailoring feel like a brain massage—either way, I feel confident in saying that, for one of the first times, more celebs than not have nailed the theme of fashion’s biggest night. But enough about my opinions— strap in, scroll, and let me know yours in the comments.

Rihanna in Marc Jacobs

Rihanna will give us everything except her ninth studio album.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry

*purchases maroon leather trench coat with matching extra-tall top hat*

Diana Ross

Diana fuckin Ross pic.twitter.com/IAe9elLtXE — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 5, 2025

This is also how I would return to a place that I haven’t been in 22 years.