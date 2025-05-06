Met Gala 2025: So Sharp You Could Lose an Eye
Maybe the chaos of the world made all of Monday night's clean lines feel like a brain massage, but dare I say, "Tailored For You" might be one of the most successful Met Gala themes in recent memory.Photos: Getty Images Entertainment
Far be it from me to ever give a celebrity a compliment, but dare I say we’re witnessing one of the most successful Met Gala themes in recent memory? The celebs look slick, sleek, and like they’ve actually stepped out of some bygone era where suits and men were smart. I know, I know, but stay with me.
The Costume Institute’s 2025 spring exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with Monday night’s red carpet dress code being “Tailored For You.” Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Colman Domingo—the king of all red carpets—are co-chairing the evening alongside Anna Wintour. There are also about 1,000 people on the host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Usher, and Angel Reese.
Here’s Vogue‘s description of the inspiration behind the exhibit:
“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy. Composed of clothing, photographs, fine art, historical texts, and artifacts, it’s the first Costume Institute exhibition to focus on menswear since 2003’s “Men in Skirts” and was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
I’m typically a fan of celebs going a little nuts for the first Monday in May, and can appreciate when someone takes a risk, even if the ensemble doesn’t quite land. But the past few Met Gala themes have felt like a mosh pit of flailing toddlers playing in buckets of glitter and gemstones. The 2022 theme was “Gilded Glamour,” so everyone wore gold—that was also the night the Supreme Court memo leaked suggesting they were about to overturn Roe v. Wade, so that was a huge bummer. 2023’s theme was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was fatphobic and a bigot, so that also sucked. And celebs literally had no idea what the 2024 dress code, “The Garden of Time,” was about: inspired by a sci-fi story about an aristocratic couple barricading themselves away from a working-class mob, the theme flew high above everyone’s head, and designers dressed their muses in a bunch of flowers.
So maybe it’s the disarray of years past, or maybe the chaos of the world is making all of tonight’s clean lines and sharp tailoring feel like a brain massage—either way, I feel confident in saying that, for one of the first times, more celebs than not have nailed the theme of fashion’s biggest night. But enough about my opinions— strap in, scroll, and let me know yours in the comments.
Rihanna in Marc Jacobs
Rihanna will give us everything except her ninth studio album.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry
Diana Ross
Diana fuckin Ross pic.twitter.com/IAe9elLtXE
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 5, 2025
Dua Lipa in Chanel
Doechii in Louis Vuitton
Zendaya in Burberry
I would hate to be the poor drop of wine or innocent morsel of food that is surely to fall on this gleaming, pristine suit.
Gabby Thomas in Ahluwalia
Ah, to be an Olympic athlete, a Met Gala attendee, and someone who can perfectly pull off red.
Jenna Ortega in Balmain
In what is possibly the most literal and appropriate interpretation of a Met Gala theme, Ortega’s “dress” is made of actual rulers.
Kerry Washington in Simkhai
She looks like the most gorgeous lampshade. (Complimentary!)
Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne
No matter the theme, Minaj loves herself some flower clusters.
Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith
Ego Nwodim behind her is having the appropriate reaction.
Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu
Hadid’s liquid-gold dress was inspired by Josephine Baker’s gold gown from 1951 and—not to bring up the whole Kim Kardashian/Marilyn Monroe dress drama again—but I do believe this is how you properly do a tribute to a screen siren.
Megan Thee Stallion in Michael Kors
Take me to church!
Cynthia Erivo in Marc Jacobs
Strike me down dead—because this is exquisite—but it’s giving more “Catholic Imagination” than “Tailored For You,” IMO. Plus, would it have killed Marc Jacobs to give Erivo an ensemble with some damn color?
Kendall Jenner in Torishéju
Kendall Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/9a3GTYxYt7
— 📸 (@metgalacrave) May 6, 2025
Like I said, maybe the clean lines are just massaging my brain, but is it possible this is one of Kendall’s best red-carpet looks?
Colman Domingo in Valentino
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it for the rest of my life: there shouldn’t be events, premieres, or red carpets unless Colman Domingo is there. Domingo wore this jaw-dropping blue cape in tribute to the late André Leon Talley, then took it off to reveal the dapperest damned suit I’ve ever seen in my life—aside from all the other suits Domingo has worn on a red carpet. If God isn’t a woman, then He better be Colman Domingo.
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
The gown is incredible, but someone, please, give her hairstylist a raise.
Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel
LUPITA NYONG’O NEVER MISSES #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TV8Gb6Ts74
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 5, 2025
I will concur with this tweet.
Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter
All the villains in the world today are dumb, weird-looking men. We need more young, hot, striking, female villains who wear six-inch pumps, feathers in their caps, and carry a cane.
Madonna in Tom Ford
The legend, the ICON @Madonna. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YKwCgqRNIp
— Spotify (@Spotify) May 6, 2025
Me when the tax return hits my bank account.
Aimee Lou Wood in Ahluwalia
I am always a big fan of adding a dramatic sash to an outfit. Speaking of dramatic…
Walton Goggins in Thom Browne
From The White Lotus to the Met steps, Walton Goggins brought drama, construction, and a little bit of danger. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/czb1QvrTKW
— TooFab (@TooFab) May 5, 2025
Goggins and Woods both walked the Met Museum steps (I love a man in a skirt). They reportedly did not interact, with Woods allegedly staying close to her other The White Lotus co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, for most of the night.
Lisa in Louis Vuitton
Lisa at the #MetGala. https://t.co/MzcTJmcmWO pic.twitter.com/sG2M3K5552
— Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2025
Lisa was also in attendance, and it’s very much worth reading about her underwear. It’s unclear if she hung out with or avoided any of her co-stars.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/D3g1c76rcd
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2025
I believe Monáe just has about a dozen ensembles like this one hanging in her closet.
Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton
There’s no doubt in my mind that you could absolutely land a high-powered, big-money job in this smart suit—and not just because you’re not wearing pants.
Angel Reese in Thom Browne
Angel Reese at the #MetGala (2025) pic.twitter.com/YXpz14pmXR
— Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) May 5, 2025
Dare I say this is a…slam dunk. 🥁
Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga Couture
This is a bratty curl if I’ve ever seen one.
Shakira in Prabal Gurung
If I had a magic genie, one of my wishes would be to turn that beautiful pink train into my own magic carpet on which to fly the hell out of this country.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs
Those pants are definitely a subway hazard, but when you’re rich, you don’t have to worry about things like that!
Monica Barbaro in Dior
For the 2025 #MetGala, the ‘New Look’ returns in a new light for Dior Ambassador Monica Barbaro. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s #DiorCouture design manifests an homage to ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and its legacy of sartorial defiance, finished with Dior Beauty.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/UzUQwwXPwa
— Dior (@Dior) May 6, 2025
God, I’m about to spend $30,000 on expertly-tailored blazers this fall, aren’t I?
Cardi B in Burberry
Cardi B has had some stunning Met Gala looks, but I’m the most stunned by this beaded, velvety, lush green suit that’s kind of giving me an Alice in Wonderland dominatrix vibe.
Charli XCX in Ann Demeulemeester
It’s giving, if Lady Gaga were a member of your board.
Lorde in Thom Browne
Lorde at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/bvde5ec6td
— Lorde Updates 🧬⛓️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) May 5, 2025
In my mind, this skirt didn’t have a top and was meant to be paired with only the blazer. But then they hemmed the skirt, there was a little fabric left over, and Lorde demanded they not waste it.
Angela Bassett in Burberry
Angela Bassett rocks the #MetGala carpet. https://t.co/MzcTJmcmWO pic.twitter.com/f1Nv3vkqRq
— Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2025
Would wear to my third ex-husband’s funeral.
Demi Moore in Thom Brown
It’s kind of like the dress is in the middle of substance-ing itself.
Cole Escola in Christopher John Rogers
Tony nominee Cole Escola at the #MetGala. https://t.co/vyrfa8XXqR
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2025
Mary Todd Lincoln and Karlie Kloss would be proud.
Pamela Anderson in Tory Burch
Pamela Anderson at the 2025 #MetGala https://t.co/4CvkFEDSd3 pic.twitter.com/HqGmOja12t
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025
Rihanna wasn’t the only Met Gala attendee with something to reveal—Pam Anderson debuted a bob!
Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts
Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one thing.” In general, I believe this is bad advice for the Met Gala—except in Kardashian’s case. (I would have suggested she remove the waist chain.)
