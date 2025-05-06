Met Gala 2025: So Sharp You Could Lose an Eye

Maybe the chaos of the world made all of Monday night's clean lines feel like a brain massage, but dare I say, "Tailored For You" might be one of the most successful Met Gala themes in recent memory.

May 5, 2025
Photos: Getty Images Entertainment
Far be it from me to ever give a celebrity a compliment, but dare I say we’re witnessing one of the most successful Met Gala themes in recent memory? The celebs look slick, sleek, and like they’ve actually stepped out of some bygone era where suits and men were smart. I know, I know, but stay with me.

The Costume Institute’s 2025 spring exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with Monday night’s red carpet dress code being “Tailored For You.” Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Colman Domingo—the king of all red carpets—are co-chairing the evening alongside Anna Wintour. There are also about 1,000 people on the host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Usher, and Angel Reese.

Here’s Vogue‘s description of the inspiration behind the exhibit:

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will explore the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy. Composed of clothing, photographs, fine art, historical texts, and artifacts, it’s the first Costume Institute exhibition to focus on menswear since 2003’s “Men in Skirts” and was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

I’m typically a fan of celebs going a little nuts for the first Monday in May, and can appreciate when someone takes a risk, even if the ensemble doesn’t quite land. But the past few Met Gala themes have felt like a mosh pit of flailing toddlers playing in buckets of glitter and gemstones. The 2022 theme was “Gilded Glamour,” so everyone wore gold—that was also the night the Supreme Court memo leaked suggesting they were about to overturn Roe v. Wade, so that was a huge bummer. 2023’s theme was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was fatphobic and a bigot, so that also sucked. And celebs literally had no idea what the 2024 dress code, “The Garden of Time,” was about: inspired by a sci-fi story about an aristocratic couple barricading themselves away from a working-class mob, the theme flew high above everyone’s head, and designers dressed their muses in a bunch of flowers.

So maybe it’s the disarray of years past, or maybe the chaos of the world is making all of tonight’s clean lines and sharp tailoring feel like a brain massage—either way, I feel confident in saying that, for one of the first times, more celebs than not have nailed the theme of fashion’s biggest night. But enough about my opinions— strap in, scroll, and let me know yours in the comments.

Rihanna in Marc Jacobs

Getty Images

Rihanna will give us everything except her ninth studio album.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry

Getty Images

*purchases maroon leather trench coat with matching extra-tall top hat*

Diana Ross

This is also how I would return to a place that I haven’t been in 22 years.

Dua Lipa in Chanel

Getty Images

Honestly, the best part of Dua Lipa’s ensemble was that she walked the Met Museum steps with Callum Turner in their official red-carpet debut.

Doechii in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

I’m ready to make it a cigar-and-tailored-men-shorts summer.

Zendaya in Burberry

Getty Images

I would hate to be the poor drop of wine or innocent morsel of food that is surely to fall on this gleaming, pristine suit.

Chappell Roan in Paul Tazewell

Getty Images

Kudos to Paul Tazewell for designing this Pink Pony Club/The Giver/Tailored For You mashup that has my brain convinced I could probably DIY something very similar.

Serena Williams in Moncler

Getty Images

I can’t tell if her cape/drape/train is a cape/drape/train or a literal comforter, but it looks like the comfiest, softest, most luxurious comforter to exist on Earth. Why can’t fashion be both stylish and nap-friendly?

Gabby Thomas in Ahluwalia

Getty Images

Ah, to be an Olympic athlete, a Met Gala attendee, and someone who can perfectly pull off red.

Jenna Ortega in Balmain

Getty Images

In what is possibly the most literal and appropriate interpretation of a Met Gala theme, Ortega’s “dress” is made of actual rulers. 

Kerry Washington in Simkhai

Getty Images

She looks like the most gorgeous lampshade. (Complimentary!)

Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Getty Images

No matter the theme, Minaj loves herself some flower clusters.

Halle Berry in LaQuan Smith

Getty Images

Ego Nwodim behind her is having the appropriate reaction.

Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu

Getty Images

Hadid’s liquid-gold dress was inspired by Josephine Baker’s gold gown from 1951 and—not to bring up the whole Kim Kardashian/Marilyn Monroe dress drama again—but I do believe this is how you properly do a tribute to a screen siren.

Megan Thee Stallion in Michael Kors

Getty Images

Take me to church!

Cynthia Erivo in Marc Jacobs

Getty Images

Strike me down dead—because this is exquisite—but it’s giving more “Catholic Imagination” than “Tailored For You,” IMO. Plus, would it have killed Marc Jacobs to give Erivo an ensemble with some damn color?

Kendall Jenner in Torishéju

Like I said, maybe the clean lines are just massaging my brain, but is it possible this is one of Kendall’s best red-carpet looks?

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Getty Images

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it for the rest of my life: there shouldn’t be events, premieres, or red carpets unless Colman Domingo is there. Domingo wore this jaw-dropping blue cape in tribute to the late André Leon Talley, then took it off to reveal the dapperest damned suit I’ve ever seen in my life—aside from all the other suits Domingo has worn on a red carpet. If God isn’t a woman, then He better be Colman Domingo.

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Getty Images

The gown is incredible, but someone, please, give her hairstylist a raise.

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel

I will concur with this tweet.

Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter

Getty Images

All the villains in the world today are dumb, weird-looking men. We need more young, hot, striking, female villains who wear six-inch pumps, feathers in their caps, and carry a cane.

Madonna in Tom Ford

Me when the tax return hits my bank account.

Aimee Lou Wood in Ahluwalia

Getty Images

I am always a big fan of adding a dramatic sash to an outfit. Speaking of dramatic…

Walton Goggins in Thom Browne

Goggins and Woods both walked the Met Museum steps (I love a man in a skirt). They reportedly did not interact, with Woods allegedly staying close to her other The White Lotus co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, for most of the night.

Lisa in Louis Vuitton

Lisa was also in attendance, and it’s very much worth reading about her underwear. It’s unclear if she hung out with or avoided any of her co-stars.

Janelle Monáe

I believe Monáe just has about a dozen ensembles like this one hanging in her closet.

Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

There’s no doubt in my mind that you could absolutely land a high-powered, big-money job in this smart suit—and not just because you’re not wearing pants.

Angel Reese in Thom Browne

Dare I say this is a…slam dunk. 🥁

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga Couture

Getty Images

This is a bratty curl if I’ve ever seen one.

Shakira in Prabal Gurung

Getty Images

If I had a magic genie, one of my wishes would be to turn that beautiful pink train into my own magic carpet on which to fly the hell out of this country.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs

Getty Images

Those pants are definitely a subway hazard, but when you’re rich, you don’t have to worry about things like that!

Monica Barbaro in Dior

God, I’m about to spend $30,000 on expertly-tailored blazers this fall, aren’t I?

Cardi B in Burberry

Getty Images

Cardi B has had some stunning Met Gala looks, but I’m the most stunned by this beaded, velvety, lush green suit that’s kind of giving me an Alice in Wonderland dominatrix vibe.

Charli XCX in Ann Demeulemeester

Getty Images

It’s giving, if Lady Gaga were a member of your board. 

Lorde in Thom Browne

In my mind, this skirt didn’t have a top and was meant to be paired with only the blazer. But then they hemmed the skirt, there was a little fabric left over, and Lorde demanded they not waste it.

Angela Bassett in Burberry

Would wear to my third ex-husband’s funeral.

Demi Moore in Thom Brown

Getty Images

It’s kind of like the dress is in the middle of substance-ing itself.

Cole Escola in Christopher John Rogers

Mary Todd Lincoln and Karlie Kloss would be proud.

Pamela Anderson in Tory Burch

Rihanna wasn’t the only Met Gala attendee with something to reveal—Pam Anderson debuted a bob!

Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

Getty Images

Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one thing.” In general, I believe this is bad advice for the Met Gala—except in Kardashian’s case. (I would have suggested she remove the waist chain.)

