The Supreme Court Didn’t Punch Us Directly in the Face, for Once

On Monday, the Supreme Court said it wouldn’t hear a pair of cases challenging the constitutionality of so-called “buffer zones” around abortion clinics, meaning the laws regulating anti-abortion demonstrations can stand—for now.

Yes, that is technically a win for reproductive rights, except it comes weeks after the Trump administration made two major moves that embolden people to harass clinic staff and patients. In January, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, while effectively greenlighting violence at abortion clinics by saying it would limit enforcement of the existing federal law. But, chillingly, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the 25-year-old legal precedent that undergirds buffer zones was already dead. So how much of a victory is it, really?

The cases involved laws in Carbondale, Illinois, and Englewood, New Jersey, passed in 2023 and 2014, respectively, that protect abortion seekers and clinic staff from protestors entering their personal space without permission—specifically establishing an 8-foot bubble around them. Anti-abortion groups challenged the laws as violations of their First Amendment right to free speech and argued that a Supreme Court decision from 2000 that first upheld a buffer zone—a case called Hill v. Colorado—should be overturned. (Buffer zones set perimeters around clinics, while bubble zones protect the personal space of patients and clinic staff.)