Trump Says He Really Loves ‘Good, Hard, Tough, Mean Construction Workers’

While hosting Canada's new prime minister at the White House, Trump ranted about Obama's library and professed his love for “tough, mean” builders.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  May 6, 2025 | 5:01pm
Photos: iStockphoto/Getty Images
On any given day, Trump mutters approximately 7,000 idiotic or incorrect statements. Most of the time, headlines about the dumb shit he says just read like, “Trump SLCSJa! ‘AUlCnlM<‘ F09w8t0 Wg4 v.” But, I continue to maintain that there’s a parallel universe out there where a non-Republican is currently president and Trump—instead of becoming a fascist—is the Broadway star he’s always wanted to be. So I enjoy it when he says things that back up my theory.

On Tuesday, Trump hosted Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, so, naturally, he went on a rant about former President Barack Obama and his presidential library.

“He’s building his library in Chicago. It’s a disaster,” Trump said. “And he said something to the effect, ‘I only want DEI. I only want woke.’ He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people.” Trump graciously added that he’d help Obama if he asked him because he’s a “really good builder.” The full clip is under one minute and he called the library a disaster three more times.

“He wanted to be very politically correct, and he didn’t use good, hard, tough, mean construction workers that I love, Marco [Rubio],” he continued. “I love those construction workers.” I can almost see the “good, hard, tough, mean” construction workers forming a chorus line in their bedazzled neon vests for the opening number.

Obama’s presidential library broke ground in Chicago in September 2021 and is expected to open in Spring 2026. And while the Obama Foundation originally estimated it would cost around $350 million in 2018, that estimate has since grown to over $800 million. Still, I don’t know why any of this is of concern or interest to a Canadian politician.

