Trump Says He’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Mark Robinson’s Race After Once Calling Him ‘MLK on Steroids’

Just how fast the night changes… In March, Donald Trump introduced Mark Robinson, the GOP nominee for governor in North Carolina, at a rally by calling him “Martin Luther King on steroids,” and saying, “I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.” But, on Monday, while stumping for himself and himself alone in the make-or-break swing state, Trump didn’t revoke his endorsement of Robinson, instead, opting for something even more insulting (read: hilarious): He pretended to have no idea what’s been going on with his race.

Asked by a Politico reporter whether he’s still calling on his supporters to vote for Robinson, Trump told the outlet, “I’m not familiar with the state of the race right now. I haven’t seen it.” He then hopped into his black SUV and vanished into the night. This would be hard to believe from any presidential candidate caught in a tight race, and even harder to believe coming from our terminally online former president.