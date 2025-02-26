What the Fuck Is This?

Our 78-year-old president did as 78-year-olds are wont to do and shared an equal-parts offensive and downright insane AI-generated slop video of him and Elon Musk partying in “Trump Gaza.”

By Kylie Cheung  |  February 26, 2025 | 2:25pm
Photos: Screenshot/Getty Images Politics
Earlier this month, President Trump and his cronies began publicly frothing at the mouth for the U.S. to take over Gaza, ethnically cleanse the region, and, as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) put it, “turn Gaza into Mar-a-Lago.” On Tuesday night, Trump shared an equal-parts wildly offensive and downright insane AI-generated slop video of precisely that fantasy, depicting him and Elon Musk living it up in “Trump Gaza.”

The online reaction to the 36-second video has been shock, and… that’s fair! Every single frame of the clip is, somehow, more shocking than the last. But I’ll say it: This is pretty standard behavior from someone Trump’s age. In case you’ve forgotten, our president is 78 years old, addicted to social media, and posts like everyone in his age demographic. Don’t believe me? Log onto Facebook right now. Your timeline is probably 90% AI slop generated from senior homes across the country, 9% QAnon conspiracy theories, and 1% Facebook Marketplace posts selling used IKEA furniture at a 50% markup. Fun!

You really just have to see the clip for yourself, but I’ll do my best to paint you a verbal picture. One frame appears to show bikini-clad trans and/or nonbinary Hamas belly dancers partying on a pristine beach. Another shows something between a gold statue and a balloon of Trump’s head. Another shows Trump creepily ogling a mostly naked belly dancer (we can’t see their face, but perhaps they’re another one of the gender-ambiguous Hamas dancers??). Then, the video cuts between a pretty unflattering depiction of a shirtless, sunbathing Trump alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, also shirtless, and a far more flattering frame of a chiseled Musk at sunset, as cash appears to rain behind him. 

Complete batshit lunacy on the president’s Truth Social account. Yes, he really posted this.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 26, 2025 at 12:11 AM

I repeat: You really just have to see the video for yourself. Or don’t! Up to you. I, personally, wish I hadn’t seen it. So…

While the online reaction has overwhelmingly been a collective WTF, Democrats and Republicans alike have largely been silent, seemingly accepting this level of derangement as the new normal.

During Netanyahu’s first visit to the Trump 2.0 White House earlier this month, Trump pledged to convert Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” He explained, “This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent.” Of course, Trump made no mention of the fact that Gaza was destroyed and tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed by Israel, with funding and weapons from the U.S.

Palestinians as well as global leaders in countries like France, Egypt, and Spain obviously rebuked his disgusting remarks. “Trump can go to hell, with his ideas, with his money, and with his beliefs. We are going nowhere. We are not some of his assets,” Samir Abu Basil, a 40-year-old father of five in Gaza, told Reuters at the time. “The easier for him if he wants to resolve this conflict is to take the Israelis and put them in one of the states there. They are the strangers and not the Palestinians. We are the owner of the land.”

 
