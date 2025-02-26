What the Fuck Is This?

Earlier this month, President Trump and his cronies began publicly frothing at the mouth for the U.S. to take over Gaza, ethnically cleanse the region, and, as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) put it, “turn Gaza into Mar-a-Lago.” On Tuesday night, Trump shared an equal-parts wildly offensive and downright insane AI-generated slop video of precisely that fantasy, depicting him and Elon Musk living it up in “Trump Gaza.”

The online reaction to the 36-second video has been shock, and… that’s fair! Every single frame of the clip is, somehow, more shocking than the last. But I’ll say it: This is pretty standard behavior from someone Trump’s age. In case you’ve forgotten, our president is 78 years old, addicted to social media, and posts like everyone in his age demographic. Don’t believe me? Log onto Facebook right now. Your timeline is probably 90% AI slop generated from senior homes across the country, 9% QAnon conspiracy theories, and 1% Facebook Marketplace posts selling used IKEA furniture at a 50% markup. Fun!

You really just have to see the clip for yourself, but I’ll do my best to paint you a verbal picture. One frame appears to show bikini-clad trans and/or nonbinary Hamas belly dancers partying on a pristine beach. Another shows something between a gold statue and a balloon of Trump’s head. Another shows Trump creepily ogling a mostly naked belly dancer (we can’t see their face, but perhaps they’re another one of the gender-ambiguous Hamas dancers??). Then, the video cuts between a pretty unflattering depiction of a shirtless, sunbathing Trump alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, also shirtless, and a far more flattering frame of a chiseled Musk at sunset, as cash appears to rain behind him.