Trump, GOP Froth at the Mouth for U.S. to Ethnically Cleanse Gaza

On Tuesday, the White House welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who has a warrant out for his arrest for international war crimes—for his first Oval Office meet-and-greet with the new president. Donald Trump, who famously fancies himself an old-school strongman, even deferentially pushed Netanyahu’s chair in for him, while Netanyahu said of Trump’s reelection, “I’m happy that they’re here.” The convicted felon and war criminal spent the day side-by-side, waxing poetic about the other’s leadership to reporters, commending each other on Israel’s “ceasefire,” and, ah, yes, mutually salivating over the prospect of ethnically cleansing Gaza.

Netanyahu—who’s spent the last 15 months turning Gaza into a mass grave—and Trump opened their press conference by repeating several entirely unfounded smears about Palestinians, including baseless claims that Palestinians have burned Israeli babies alive en masse, which no reporters in the room bothered to question. Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his “powerful leadership” and for “[helping] a lot” on Israel and Gaza’s ceasefire-hostage release deal in January.

Then, Trump not only declared his intent for the U.S. to “take over Gaza,” potentially deploying American troops, but also articulated his vision to displace the millions of Palestinians still living there in order to use the land for commercial real estate. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings,” he said, pledging to convert Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” to be enjoyed by “the world’s people.” In other words: ethnic cleansing!

When asked who will populate Gaza once the US “takes [it] over,” Trump says “the world’s people.” Goes on to say ‘the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable’ and it could become “The Riviera of the Middle East.” pic.twitter.com/vz3I1rVHYo — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 5, 2025