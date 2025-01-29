Great! We Have to Hear From Elon Musk’s Mom Again

Maye Musk recently told Fox & Friends that if people can't afford to have kids, they should stop going to dinner. Now, she's encouraging her son to sue the media for calling his Nazi salute a Nazi salute.

January 29, 2025
Photo: Screenshot Politics
Elon Musk, who never misses an opportunity to throw a temper tantrum, is throwing a big one over the media’s (mostly) collective agreement that his two weird “hand gestures” at Donald Trump’s inauguration were two Nazi salutes. Instead of saying something like, “No, that wasn’t my intention, my bad,” Musk tweeted, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” then tweeted Nazi puns a few days later, then spoke to Germany’s far-right AfD Party on Friday to say that it’s “good to be proud of German culture” and that there’s “too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.” These are actually all really good examples of what not to do if anyone ever accuses you of having anything to do with the Nazi party.

But Musk is tripling, quadrupling, and quintupling down. On Tuesday, he responded “Good idea” to a tweet suggesting he sue CNN for calling his Nazi salute a Nazi salute, and on Wednesday, he wrote the same thing to another tweet saying he should also sue Rachel Maddow and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Then, his mom, Maye Musk—who recently told Fox & Friends that if people can’t afford to have kids, they should just stop going to dinner or the movies—inexplicably chimed in.

On Wednesday, Maye tweeted that she’s been getting “so much hatred” after the CNN panel where Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell dared CNN’s conservative contributor Scott Jennings to go ahead and make Musk’s “hand gesture” on live TV if he didn’t think there was anything wrong with it. (Jennings wouldn’t.) “@elonmusk, please sure them,” Maye tweeted, thanking Jennings for “trying to intervene.” I low-key love that she made it all about herself though, and wants Elon to sue so everyone will stop being mean to her.

In a second tweet, she suggested Musk also sue the Guardian and PBS News Hour and, in a third tweet, agreed that he should sue Maddow and Walz, because, otherwise, “they won’t stop.” Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, her son tweeted “Hardcore” alongside two fire emojis after Trump announced he was opening up a “detention center” for 30,000 migrants in Guantanamo Bay

For a family so obsessed with the birth rate, they’re doing a terrible job of convincing us that the human race is worth saving.

 
