Great! We Have to Hear From Elon Musk’s Mom Again

Elon Musk, who never misses an opportunity to throw a temper tantrum, is throwing a big one over the media’s (mostly) collective agreement that his two weird “hand gestures” at Donald Trump’s inauguration were two Nazi salutes. Instead of saying something like, “No, that wasn’t my intention, my bad,” Musk tweeted, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” then tweeted Nazi puns a few days later, then spoke to Germany’s far-right AfD Party on Friday to say that it’s “good to be proud of German culture” and that there’s “too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.” These are actually all really good examples of what not to do if anyone ever accuses you of having anything to do with the Nazi party.

But Musk is tripling, quadrupling, and quintupling down. On Tuesday, he responded “Good idea” to a tweet suggesting he sue CNN for calling his Nazi salute a Nazi salute, and on Wednesday, he wrote the same thing to another tweet saying he should also sue Rachel Maddow and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.