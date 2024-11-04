Britney Spears Is Working on a Jewelry Line

"B Tiny coming soon!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram. "Girls you’re gonna fucking love it !!!"

By Audra Heinrichs  |  November 4, 2024 | 10:47am
These days, hawking products is practically part and parcel of being a celebrity. If one doesn’t have a cosmetics range (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, etc.), they probably have a non-alcoholic seltzer line (Katy Perry, Blake Lively, Bella Hadid) or something. Britney Spears, it now appears, is no exception!

Over the weekend, the pop icon and best-selling author revealed she’s been working on a forthcoming jewelry brand, called “B Tiny.”

 

“My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!!” she wrote alongside two photos. The first is, presumably, the brand’s logo: “B Tiny” in white script and a baby pink rose. True Spears stans know that roses have long held somewhat mysterious meaning.

Since Spears’ conservatorship proceedings, she used the phrase “Project Rose” in a series of Instagram posts—so much so that fans actually began speculating that the reference was in some way representative of her fight from underneath her father’s thumb. A rose also made an appearance on the cover of her memoir, The Woman in Me. For what it’s worth, I’ll note that the attorney who ensured her freedom just so happens to be named Matthew Rosengart…

“I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!!” Spears continued in her caption. “B Tiny coming soon!!! Girls you’re gonna fucking love it !!!’

In the second photo, Spears shared what I assume to be two pieces from the brand—beaded hand chains made of turquoise beads. Does it look like it could be sold on Alibaba (shoutout to all the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girlies who read that in a Meredith Marks dialect)? Ever-so-slightly. Am I in any way above purchasing one anyway? Not at all.
Good for her! Here’s hoping “B Tiny” is as well-received as her memoir.
