Behold, Britney Spears’ Girl Crushes

On Tuesday, Britney Spears used her Instagram stories to name her “crazy girl crushes” without abandon—or, any prompting at all.

The pop icon posted a series of screenshots from her notes app in which she’d listed all the famous women who’ve inspired her in some way. Why? Well, it seems Spears—while working on her next book (!)— is simply reflecting on girlhood and what it means to grow apart from the “other halves” we find in friendships during our youth.

“I have girlfriends I hang out with every now and then but it’s not the same as when we were younger !!! But why isn’t it ???” she asks. I mean, who among us hasn’t asked this very same question after a certain age?

Much like my own list, Spears begins with “Pamela Lee Anderson” who she writes is the “classic babe” and “seems so sweet.” True!

Next, Natalie Portman gets the title of the “coolest person” since Spears apparently once encountered her in New York City, and…they both had the same shirt on. Then, there’s Camilla Cabello “because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!! Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that.” OK, I can’t fully co-sign this one, but sure!

Of Kendall Jenner, Spears wondered if it was “even normal to be that pretty ???” Someone should really let my girl in on the menagerie of medical procedures on the market these days. And finally, she concluded the list with two guests from her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, whom she deemed “literally gorgeous.”

Without speculating on Spears’ sexuality, the last time I took the time to take stock of all the women I had “crazy girl crushes” on this way, I came to the rather abrupt conclusion I was bisexual…But hey, as Spears wrote in the note, she’s “learning about herself.” And to that, I commend her and all the women who’ve inspired her along the way.