Britney Spears Is Going Back to the Big Screen

On Thursday, a Variety exclusive confirmed that Britney Spears‘ best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, will soon be adapted for the big screen in the form of an epic biopic. Despite very few available details, you know the eight-year-old girl in me is already seated at my local AMC with a blue raspberry Icee.

Here’s what we can be certain of: After a “highly competitive auction,” Universal Pictures won the rights to the memoir, which captivated audiences with heart-rending and hilarious anecdotes from Spears’ decades in the spotlight—from her conservatorship to her Mickey Mouse Club days to the good (there isn’t much!), the bad (infidelity, break up by text message, and an “agonizing” abortion at the age of 19), and, when it came to her time with Justin Timberlake, the blaccent.

Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

Currently attached to the film is Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, and famed producer (and Ben Platt‘s dad), Marc Platt. Spears further confirmed the news of the “secret project” on social media, writing that Platt has “always made my favorite movies.” I have to imagine she’s referencing Legally Blonde, Josie and the Pussycats, and Honey. It sounds like Spears is also directly involved in the development of the film, as she absolutely should be.

As for what we don’t know: First, who could possibly portray the pop icon at every stage of her life? Any quirked-up white boy could play Timberlake, but I genuinely don’t know who has the chops to take on Spears. Frankly, we don’t need another Lifetime-esque caricature. Another pressing question? Will Michelle Williams be tapped to narrate, as she was for the memoir’s audiobook? Personally, I would relish the opportunity to hear her say: “‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine, what’s up, my homie?'” in surround sound.

As per Spears’ tweet, I guess all we can do is stay tuned…