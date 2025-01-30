Brooklyn Beckham Has a New Job!

"When this comes out, people are going to think that I'm going to try and become an F1 driver," the photographer, stylist, and chef told the BBC. Well, yes.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  January 30, 2025 | 3:02pm
Photo: Getty Images Entertainment
The great poet, Charli XCX, once declared: “Let’s ride.” Now, five years later, Brooklyn Beckham has taken that dare quite literally. He’s become a Formula E influencer. Vroom vroom!

On Thursday, the eldest Beckham told BBC Sport he’s been hired to, in essence, raise awareness of competitive racing with electric-powered cars. Cool! In the hopes of appealing to younger audiences, a new Formula E initiative will pit 11 influencers against each other. In addition to Beckham, who’s amassed 16 million followers on Instagram, Sergio Aguero, a former Manchester City striker turned content creator, will also get behind the wheel.

“When this comes out, people are going to think that I’m going to try and become an F1 driver,’ Beckham told the BBC. “They think I’m going to change careers again. But people will understand and realize how mentally tough this sport is.”

 

“These guys in these cars are just so talented. I’m just really excited to meet them and be a part of this,” he added. Frankly, the assumption that Beckham might have another job is valid, considering the fact that no other nepo baby has tried quite as hard to have a career. Let us never forget that the kid has been a photographer, stylist, and, of course, chef, all before the age of 30. Hell, at this point, why wouldn’t he become a driver???

“It’s getting more people to experience Formula E and the more people who do [see it], the more people will understand,” Beckham said of the initiative. “Formula One has been going on for a lot longer, the world is changing, so I think [Formula E] definitely has a chance to come close to it.”

I mean, he recently produced a lasagna that appeared edible and I enjoyed his Dubai chocolate tutorial set to Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” so if there’s anyone who can put Formula E on the map, it’s him.

I believe in you, Brooklyn!

 
