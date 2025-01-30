Brooklyn Beckham Has a New Job!

The great poet, Charli XCX, once declared: “Let’s ride.” Now, five years later, Brooklyn Beckham has taken that dare quite literally. He’s become a Formula E influencer. Vroom vroom!

On Thursday, the eldest Beckham told BBC Sport he’s been hired to, in essence, raise awareness of competitive racing with electric-powered cars. Cool! In the hopes of appealing to younger audiences, a new Formula E initiative will pit 11 influencers against each other. In addition to Beckham, who’s amassed 16 million followers on Instagram, Sergio Aguero, a former Manchester City striker turned content creator, will also get behind the wheel.

“When this comes out, people are going to think that I’m going to try and become an F1 driver,’ Beckham told the BBC. “They think I’m going to change careers again. But people will understand and realize how mentally tough this sport is.”