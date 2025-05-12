Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer

Come cover politics and reproductive rights (and occasionally write snarky blogs) for us!

By Jezebel  |  May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
We’re hiring a full-time staff writer to cover politics and reproductive rights. This includes, among other things, tracking anti-abortion legislation across the country; following the onslaught of cabinet members’ daily TV appearances; reporting on the increasing threat of fetal personhood bills; staying up-to-date on crucial local elections; and challenging politicians’ responses (or lack thereof) to this administration.

Our ideal candidate is longing to blog about the day’s top politics stories—from which Republican legislator is currently trying to ban birth control to what JD Vance might destroy next—but is also interested in pitching and working on thoughtful essays and longer, reported features.

Qualifications:

  • Most importantly, you should have a strong point of view, a distinct writing voice, and a proven track record of delivering breaking news stories with a sharp angle and a snappy headline.
  • You should be detail-oriented, self-sufficient, and self-starting, and are just as eager to write short, funny blogs, as you are serious, urgent pieces.
  • You should have at least 2-3 years experience working in a fast-paced digital newsroom (or comparable experience); an understanding of how to turn a straight news story into a creative post with a strong point of view; and an appreciation for Jezebel’s famous, irreverent sense of humor.
  • Social media experience is not required, but does win you bonus points.

Salary range: $57,000-$65,000

Location: The position is remote, but the current staff is based in New York City.

Please send a resume, two writing clips, and, in lieu of a cover letter, an answer to the following questions to jobs@jezebel.

  • What are three of your favorite Jezebel stories and why?
  • What’s a topic/subject/beat you think Jezebel isn’t covering enough?
  • You’re stranded on a desert island with one book, one album, one beverage, and one tool. What are they and why? Keep it brief.

 
