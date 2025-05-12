Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer

We’re hiring a full-time staff writer to cover politics and reproductive rights. This includes, among other things, tracking anti-abortion legislation across the country; following the onslaught of cabinet members’ daily TV appearances; reporting on the increasing threat of fetal personhood bills; staying up-to-date on crucial local elections; and challenging politicians’ responses (or lack thereof) to this administration.

Our ideal candidate is longing to blog about the day’s top politics stories—from which Republican legislator is currently trying to ban birth control to what JD Vance might destroy next—but is also interested in pitching and working on thoughtful essays and longer, reported features.