Cheryl Hines Celebrated Her Birthday Sans a Certain Worm

Over the weekend, Cheryl Hines celebrated her 59th birthday the only way I’d hope a woman who just learned she was cheated on would. No, not by committing homicide or enacting further public humiliation upon her serial cheater of a partner, but in a whole different country, indulging in food, frivolous fashion, and female companionship.

A day after news broke that her husband, former independent presidential candidate RFK Jr., had an inappropriate relationship with New York magazine’s Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi, a notably ring-less Hines—joined by her daughter, Catherine Young—made a public appearance at Milan Fashion Week, where she attended several designers’ shows, among them Bally and Gucci. And later, on Saturday evening, she and her girls—Young and step-daughter Kyra Kennedy—shared what looked to be a beautiful meal by candlelight.

“Happy birthday to the best mother,” Young wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of Hines beaming at her birthday cake. “I really don’t know how I got so lucky.” Aw! If only her husband of 10 years lived by the same ethos…

Hines has yet to comment on the affair, nor is it clear whether not she’ll remain with Kennedy. However, sources reportedly close to Hines are currently singing like canaries.

“I don’t imagine her putting up with this,” one unnamed party told Page Six. “She has a backbone. She’s not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent on her own.”

“I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the source added. “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood.”

It’s not exactly awesome for Nuzzi in media, either. According to David Haskell, editor-in-chief of New York, Nuzzi has been put on leave since news of the affair broke. In a note to staff on Friday, Haskell wrote that she admitted to the relationship, said it was not physical in nature, and it began in December 2023 and continued through August. (Just to be clear, it was during that time that we learned against our will that RFK Jr. had a brain worm that ate some of his gray matter and that he once drove around a dead bear cub, before dumping it in Central Park as a “prank.” Somehow, none of these admissions deterred her.) Kennedy, for his part, said that he’s only ever met Nuzzi once.

In any case, I hope this girls’ trip is the first of many for Hines…and that she and Nuzzi are in touch with good therapists.