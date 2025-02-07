Democrats Have Power and It’s Time to Act Like It, Says Congressman Greg Casar
House Democrats "need to stand united against Elon Musk” and refuse to help the GOP pass budget bills until “Musk is held accountable for his crimes,” Casar told Jezebel. “Democrats actually have a lot of power to start righting the ship.”Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images Politics
Over the last two weeks, unelected billionaire Elon Musk and his Gen Z wrecking crew, “DOGE” (the Department of Government Efficiency), have been carrying out the world’s stupidest coup d’etat, illegally gutting federal agencies, accessing highly sensitive citizen data, and forcing out key federal workers. Despite murmurs about disapproval of Musk among other Trump cronies, the administration is largely standing by him, daring Democrats or courts to stop this operation to—as Musk put it on Monday—eliminate all federal regulations and programs.
After sitting back quietly while Musk seized control of USAID and Treasury last weekend, Democrats finally began waking up this week. “Elon Musk is a terrible president,” Gov. Tim Walz tweeted on Monday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) went on CNN to say that Trump “does not have the unilateral power” to shutter USAID, “especially through an unelected official like Mr. Musk.” House Democrats then tried (but failed) to subpoena Musk on Wednesday.
Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the new chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), is now calling for Trump—and the country writ large—to fire Musk, and held a press conference on Thursday warning against the threat Musk poses to democracy. Later that day, private security guards apparently employed by DOGE shut Democratic members of Congress out of a federal building. In an interview with Jezebel, Casar stressed that firing Musk isn’t just a pithy slogan. “This is not a business-as-usual moment,” he said. “Musk is trying to treat our government, our money, our social security, our healthcare, like it’s one of his tech startups that he can just shred and sell off for parts for his own benefit.”
Musk’s illegal capture of the government is alarming, but Democrats aren’t powerless—and can’t act like they are, Casar said. Some Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-Del.), said this week they’ll block all Trump nominees over Musk’s unlawful misconduct and treatment of federal employees. And in the House, Casar says Democrats can take similar action and flex their procedural power: “Republicans have a very small margin—depending on the day, one or three. Democrats need to stand united against Elon Musk running the show, say, ‘We’re not going to cast a vote for Republican reconciliation bills and budget bills if they don’t hold Elon Musk accountable for his crimes.’ Democrats actually have a lot of power to start righting the ship.”
Fire Elon Musk.
Use every legislative, judicial, and public pressure tactic at our disposal until we get it done.
— Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) February 3, 2025
