It’s a Match Made in Red Hat Heaven!

The rumors were right. Kid Rock (né Bob Ritchie) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) got on like a country on fire over President Trump’s Inaugural weekend, per a new report. You know what they say: Where there’s beer in a plastic cup, there’s Kid Rock. And where there’s Kid Rock, there’s a bespectacled pick-me politician in a body con dress!

On Tuesday, sources told Page Six that Ritchie and Boebert were spotted leaving the balls together on Inauguration night and getting into a cab around 2:30 a.m. Given many eagles eyes—including the Spectator—noted the pair were chatting an awful lot during the weekend’s events, I’m not at all shocked.

According to reports, it was a busy time for Boebert who spent the better part of her Inaugural weekend kissing the ass of anyone within reach—Ritchie, for starters, and a woman she thought was Trump’s pick for Chief of Staff. The Spectator wrote that Boebert spent the bulk of Saturday’s America First Policy Institute Ball trying to buddy up to Susie Wiles…only it wasn’t Susie Wiles. Instead, it was “just a woman from the Midwest who looks slightly like her.”

“Boebert was also spotted attempting to big-time her way into VIP with her sculpted himbo companion,” the column continued. “On Sunday she found herself in a spirited discussion with staff in VIP at the Turning Point USA ball, as well as cutting a rug with Kid Rock.” If you don’t recall, TMZ also posted a video of Boebert hanging out with Ritchie from that same night. In it, she dances, claps, and does everything short of a backflip for a man who probably reeks of stale cigarette smoke.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert—basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” the tabloid reported at the time. So far, Boebert’s team has passed on commenting publicly.

Now, I believe in love. And I am very amused by the messy social lives of Trump’s many B, C, and D-list barnacles. Therefore, I’m rooting for this. As far as we know, Ritchie is engaged and Boebert is…feral for a man fond of fighting in restaurants. That sounds like the start of an against-all-odds love story to me. They also have a lot in common. They’ve both owned honky-tonks that have almost certainly given people food poisoning, they’ve both been arrested, and they both really like attention. But as the old adage goes: it’s not real until you see Beetlejuice together. Fingers crossed we witness to that day very soon.