Pick-Me Politician Offers Hundreds of Men Who Don’t Care If She Has Rights a Tour of the Capitol

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) leaves the DC Central Detention Facility on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

During a week when each day has proved stupider than the last, leave it to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to say, “Hold my not Bud Light.”

After President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second time on Monday, one of his first executive actions was issuing 1,500 or so pardons for the Capitol rioters. And on Tuesday, the congresswoman stood outside a Washington, D.C. jail where a number of people (mostly men) who were criminally charged with participating in the January 6 riot are being held.

Because her existence is dependent upon humiliating herself at every possible opportunity, Boebert not only addressed those pardoned but extended a special invitation to them: a guided tour of the Capitol.