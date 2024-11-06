Looks Like North Carolina’s ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Can Return to Posting on Porn Forums All Day

For years, Robinson openly questioned the Holocaust, called abortion “Black genocide,” and dismissed rape victims. But finally, a report about his raunchy digital history on a porn forum seemed to derail his campaign.

By Kylie Cheung  |  November 5, 2024 | 8:49pm
Photo: Getty Images Politics 2024 Election
Mark Robinson, the self-identified “Black Nazi,” “perv,” and Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, has lost his race. NBC, Fox News, The Hill, and other outlets called the race for Robinson’s Democratic opponent and the current state attorney general, Josh Stein, within two hours of polls closing in the state. Stein’s margin of victory over Robinson is continuing to fluctuate, but he appears to have won comfortably, leading by well over 100,000 votes with most precincts reporting.

North Carolina’s gubernatorial race quickly became one of the most watched in the nation—not just because North Carolina is a pivotal swing state where polls show Harris and Trump within an inch of each other, but because Robinson’s campaign has been plagued by scandal since… well, pretty much since he entered the race. As HuffPost put it, Stein “used a campaign strategy of behaving like a normal and reasonable person.” Robinson went in a, err, slightly different direction. Stein’s strategy worked. 

Shortly after the race was called, Robinson conceded in Robinson fashion: “I’m not sad one lick, I’m a little disappointed,” he told supporters at his campaign watch party, per WUNC. “I’m disappointed for you, because I wanted this so bad for you. I wanted this for the people of North Carolina, not for me. I wanted it for them. I wanted to represent them.”

Welp, North Carolinians clearly did not want Robinson back! For years, Robinson openly questioned the Holocaust, referred to abortion as “Black genocide” (all while sharing his and his wife’s abortion story), mocked school shooting victims, and disparaged rape victims. Still, in March, he coasted to earning the GOP nomination for governor, as well as the endorsement of Trump, who once referred to Robinson as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

But all of that seemed to change in September when CNN published a bombshell report exposing Robinson’s extensive, wildly graphic history on a porn forum called Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012. Through dozens of posts, Robinson called himself a “black Nazi,” fantasized about being a slaveowner, and bragged about enjoying transgender porn and “peeping” on women in locker rooms. He also posted graphic accounts about having sex with his sister-in-law and described enjoying golden showers. Even more recently, HuffPost unearthed a 2018 video in which Robinson, unprovoked, films himself declaring that child rape victims will grow up to become “monsters” and go on to do “unspeakable things.” (?????)

After the September CNN report, Trump quickly distanced himself from Robinson, ceasing to campaign alongside him and, in October, telling Politico he was “not familiar” with Robinson’s race.

Unsurprisingly, the withdrawal of Trump’s support may have been what cost Robinson the race. Robinson consistently trailed Stein even before the comically lewd, racist CNN report dropped, but it only turned an already uphill battle into a political Mount Everest: In addition to Trump pretending Robinson no longer existed, nearly all his campaign staff quit in the final weeks of the campaign. It remains terrifying that Robinson even won the GOP nomination, but perhaps it’s cause for some optimism that even the MAGA base seems to have some boundaries.

 
