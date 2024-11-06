Looks Like North Carolina’s ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Can Return to Posting on Porn Forums All Day

Mark Robinson, the self-identified “Black Nazi,” “perv,” and Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, has lost his race. NBC, Fox News, The Hill, and other outlets called the race for Robinson’s Democratic opponent and the current state attorney general, Josh Stein, within two hours of polls closing in the state. Stein’s margin of victory over Robinson is continuing to fluctuate, but he appears to have won comfortably, leading by well over 100,000 votes with most precincts reporting.

North Carolina’s gubernatorial race quickly became one of the most watched in the nation—not just because North Carolina is a pivotal swing state where polls show Harris and Trump within an inch of each other, but because Robinson’s campaign has been plagued by scandal since… well, pretty much since he entered the race. As HuffPost put it, Stein “used a campaign strategy of behaving like a normal and reasonable person.” Robinson went in a, err, slightly different direction. Stein’s strategy worked.