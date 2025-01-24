Republicans in 4 States Want to Charge Abortion Patients with Homicide

In several states that have banned abortion, Republican lawmakers are pushing to go further. Over this past month, four different states—South Carolina, North Dakota, Indiana, and Oklahoma—opened their legislative session with bills that would threaten abortion patients with homicide charges, according to both the Guardian, and Jessica Valenti’s newsletter, Abortion Everyday. In South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Indiana, homicide is punishable by the death penalty.

To be clear: None of these bills have passed, nor do any of them explicitly advocate for the death penalty for abortion patients or providers. But for Jezebel’s 2025 reproductive rights forecast, the organization Pregnancy Justice warned that bills that implicitly and legally advocate for abortion patients to be killed will likely increase in anti-abortion legislatures. This pretty much flies in the face of everything the anti-abortion movement has claimed about wanting to protect women and only go after providers.

Dana Sussman, senior vice president at Pregnancy Justice, further told the Guardian that these bills are receiving surprisingly minimal outrage or media coverage. “That raises significant alarm—both that we’ve seen more than we have in the past in a single legislative session already, and that they’re not generating the level of outrage or attention or scrutiny that they have in years past.”

North Dakota’s bill, HB 1373, adds a new section to the existing criminal code to recognize embryos and fetuses as victims of assault and murder. The bill explicitly states that “‘Person’ includes an unborn child,” and would thus enshrine fetal personhood—an ideology that recognizes embryos and fetuses as people with citizenship rights at odds with the pregnant person’s—into state law.